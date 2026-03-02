FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers In Hyderabad: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format – All You Need To Know

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers In Hyderabad: Get live streaming information, schedule, and format for qualifiers from 8 March 2026 to 14 March 2026 at G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground

Outlook Sports Desk
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers In Hyderabad: Live Streaming Schedule Format
IND women's skipper Salima Tete in action. Photo: Hockey India
  • The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers run from 8–14 March 2026 at G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

  • India’s 20-member squad, led by Salima Tete, aims to secure qualification after a tough FIH Pro League campaign

  • Matches stream on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar; tickets range from ₹25–₹100 for fans

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad will take place from 8 March 2026 to 14 March 2026 at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex).

This event is the final opportunity for teams to secure a spot in the main tournament in Belgium & Netherlands later this year. Eight teams will battle it out in Hyderabad for three World Cup slots, making it a crucial week of high-stakes hockey.

For India, the qualifiers come after a challenging FIH Pro League season in Europe, where the team failed to register a single win and finished last in the table under coach Harendra Singh.

Despite flashes of intensity, the team struggled in crucial final quarters, conceding multiple goals from penalty corners and failing to convert attacking opportunities under pressure.

This makes Hyderabad not just another tournament, but a vital opportunity for India to refocus, improve, and secure World Cup qualification.

The team will be led by captain Salima Tete, with a 20-member squad that blends experienced campaigners like Nikki Pradhan and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam with young talents including Ishika and Lalremsiami.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, recently appointed Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team said, “We are really looking forward to our first tournament together. We have been working on fitness and tactics so everyone understands their role. Two practice matches in Hyderabad will ensure we are fully prepared for the qualifiers.”

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Format And Pool

The 2026 Women’s FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers are divided into two tournaments, one in Hyderabad, India, and the other in Santiago, Chile. The structure for each tournament is as follows:

  • 8 teams per tournament, divided into two four-team pools.

  • After a round-robin stage, the top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals.

  • Qualification to the World Cup: The top three teams from each tournament, along with the highest world-ranked team that finishes fourth in each event, will earn a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

For the Hyderabad leg, the eight teams are split into two pools:

  • Pool A: England, South Korea, Italy, Austria

  • Pool B: India, Scotland, Uruguay, Wales

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Hyderabad Schedule

MatchupDateTimePool
England vs Italy08-Mar-2612:45Pool A
South Korea vs Austria08-Mar-2615:00Pool A
Italy vs Austria09-Mar-2612:45Pool A
South Korea vs England09-Mar-2615:00Pool A
England vs Austria11-Mar-2612:45Pool A
Italy vs South Korea11-Mar-2615:00Pool A
Scotland vs Wales08-Mar-2617:15Pool B
India vs Uruguay08-Mar-2619:30Pool B
Uruguay vs Wales09-Mar-2617:15Pool B
Scotland vs India09-Mar-2619:30Pool B
Uruguay vs Scotland11-Mar-2617:15Pool B
India vs Wales11-Mar-2619:30Pool B
3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B13-Mar-2612:45Classification
3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A13-Mar-2615:00Classification
1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B13-Mar-2617:15Semi-finals
1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A13-Mar-2619:30Semi-finals
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF214-Mar-2617:15Third place
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF214-Mar-2612:45Final
Loser C1 vs Loser C214-Mar-2612:45Seventh/Eighth place
Winner C1 vs Winner C214-Mar-2612:45Fifth/Sixth place

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Indian Squad

Hockey India has announced a 20-member squad, led by Salima Tete, for the Hyderabad qualifiers. Notable absentees include former captain Savita Punia, unavailable for personal reasons, and drag-flicker Deepika, still recovering from injury.

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Salima Tete, Neha, Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng
Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu

India will open their campaign against Uruguay on 8 March, followed by Scotland on 9 March and Wales on 11 March. This squad blends experience, leadership, and youth, aiming to turn intensity into efficiency to secure World Cup qualification.

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers - Live Streaming And Tickets

Fans can catch all matches live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar. Tickets for the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground (Gachibowli Hockey Complex) go live on 2 March 2026.

  • East Stand: Rs 100

  • North Stand: Rs 50

  • South Stand: Rs 25

Tickets can be purchased via Ticket Genie. Hockey India has encouraged families, students, and hockey enthusiasts to fill the stands and support both India and the visiting teams during this crucial tournament.

Published At:
