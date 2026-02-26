AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Teams To Watch, Schedule, World Cup Qualification – All You Need To Know

Australia host AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, with China, Japan, North Korea, South Korea among contenders
India seek redemption after 2022 withdrawal; drawn in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei
Australia headline Group A with South Korea, Iran and the Philippines; China and North Korea star in Group B
Semi-finalists qualify directly for the Women’s World Cup 2027; quarter-final losers enter play-offs
The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 kicks off on Sunday in Australia, with 12 teams competing for continental glory and qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil.
Besides hosts Australia, the other major contenders include defending champions China, Japan, North Korea and South Korea, while India are looking for redemption after their 2022 withdrawal.
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Teams to Watch
India
India return to the Women’s Asian Cup determined to redeem their exit in 2022, when a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad forced them to withdraw as hosts. The Women in Blue qualified for the tournament by topping their group. Two goals by Sangita Basfore clinched a 2-1 win away to Thailand, sealing qualification.
India are placed in Group C alongside Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei. They have hired former Costa Rica head coach Amelia Valverde to guide them through the tournament. Crispin Chhetri, who coached the team through qualification, remains a part of the backroom staff.
“The group is super motivated,” Valverde said. “We have a group that works spectacularly and trains very well.”
India were bolstered ahead of the tournament as their talismanic player Manisha Kalyan, who plays for Peruvian top division champion Alianza Lima, joined the camp on Thursday.
Australia
Australia have been placed in Group A alongside South Korea, Iran, and the Philippines. The Matildas, chasing their first Asian title since 2010, open the tournament against the Philippines in Perth.
Following their semi-final showing in the 2023 World Cup, Australia will once again rely on their influential captain, Sam Kerr. The Chelsea striker will feature in her fifth Women’s Asian Cup.
Head coach Joe Montemurro has also included Manchester City attacker Mary Fowler, despite her tough road back from her right knee ACL surgery last April.
“The expectations are high and a lot of people want us to do well. I think we’re probably our harshest critics, and we want ourselves to do well,” veteran forward Hayley Raso said. “We love the pressure, we love performing here in Australia. We want to win games, so I think that’s what pushes us the most.”
China
China, the most successful side in Women’s Asian Cup history with nine titles, are part of Group B alongside North Korea, Bangladesh, and Uzbekistan.
“The new girls want to create their own history,” former Australia head coach Ante Milicic, who now leads China, said. “It’s also up to us as players and staff to make (supporters) proud.”
China, the defending champions, dominated the tournament between 1986 and 1999. The Steel Roses also won the 2006 edition in Australia, coming back from two goals down to beat the hosts on penalties in the final.
Wang Shuang, Wu Haiyan, and Yao Wei – who play for the AFC Women’s Champions League 2024-25 winning Wuhan Jiangda – will be key for China.
Japan
Japan are drawn in Group C with India, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei. Nadeshiko Japan enter the tournament as the highest-ranked Asian team in the FIFA standings at No. 8, and have reached at least the semi-final stage in the last 15 editions.
Japan have a good track record against Australia, beating them in the 2014 and 2019 finals to win back-to-back titles. In 2022, they lost to China in the semi-final on penalties.
However, Japan remain the only Asian team to win the Women’s World Cup – achieving this feat in 2011. The Europe-based contingent of Ayaka Yamashita, Moeka Minami, Momoko Tanikawa, and Maika Hamano will be key for head coach Nils Nielsen, as will captain Yui Hasegawa, who plays for Man City.
North Korea and South Korea
North Korea remain a powerhouse in women’s football, winning the Women’s Asian Cup three times – 2001, 2003, and 2008 – trailing only China in total titles. The Eastern Azaleas have been pitted in Group B.
Their arch-rivals, South Korea, will look to improve upon their runners-up finish in 2022, when they lost to China. They are in Group A.
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Format and Schedule
The 12 teams who qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 have been divided into three groups of four. The top two from each group and the two best third-placed teams advance to the quarter-finals, which will be played on March 12-14 in Perth and Sydney.
The semi-finals will take place on March 16 in Perth and March 17 in Sydney, with the final set for March 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Group A Schedule
March 1 – Australia vs Philippines at Perth Stadium (2:00 PM IST)
March 2 – South Korea vs Iran at Gold Coast Stadium (9:30 AM IST)
March 5 – Philippines vs South Korea at Gold Coast Stadium (8:30 AM IST)
March 5 – Iran vs Australia at Gold Coast Stadiumt (1:30 PM IST)
March 8 – Iran vs Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium (1:30 PM IST)
March 8 – Australia vs South Korea at Stadium Australia, Sydney (9:00 AM IST)
Group B Schedule
March 3 – North Korea vs Uzbekistan at Western Sydney Stadium (2:30 AM IST)
March 3 – China vs Bangladesh at Western Sydney Stadium (8:30 AM IST)
March 6 – Bangladesh vs North Korea at Western Sydney Stadium (2:30 AM IST)
March 6 – Uzbekistan vs China at Western Sydney Stadium (8:30 AM IST)
March 9 – Bangladesh vs Uzbekistan at Perth Rectangular Stadium (2:30 PM IST)
March 9 – North Korea vs China at Western Sydney Stadium (8:30 AM IST)
Group C Schedule
March 4 – Japan vs Chinese Taipei at Perth Rectangular Stadium (10:30 AM IST)
March 4 – Vietnam vs India at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30 PM IST)
March 7 – Chinese Taipei vs Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium (10:30 AM IST)
March 7 – India vs Japan at Perth Rectangular Stadium (4:30 PM IST)
March 10 – Japan vs Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium (2:30 PM IST)
March 10 – India vs Chinese Taipei at Western Sydney Stadium (8:30 AM IST)
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: World Cup Qualification Path
The four semi-finalists of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 will qualify directly for the Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The four teams who lose in the quarter-finals will enter a play-off round in the Asian Cup, where two teams will earn qualification, and the remaining two will progress to FIFA’s intercontinental playoffs.
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 matches will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the games in the country.