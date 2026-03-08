Australia 3-3 South Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Kennedy Brace Not Enough As Koreans Clinch Top Spot

Australia vs South Korea, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Australia twice fought back and scored deep in stoppage time to draw 3-3 with South Korea in Sydney, but the Matildas finished second in Group A on goal difference despite an unbeaten start

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Australia vs South Korea match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
South Korean players react following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Australia and South Korea in Sydney, Sunday, March 8, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Australia and South Korea draw 3-3 in front of a record Women’s Asian Cup crowd at Stadium Australia

  • Alanna Kennedy scores twice including stoppage-time equaliser but South Korea top Group A on goal difference

  • Philippines beat Iran 2-0 to finish third and keep quarter-final hopes alive

South Korea edged host Australia for top spot in Group A at the Women’s Asian Cup on goal difference after a 3-3 draw Sunday in front of a tournament-record crowd at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Philippines maintained a chance of advancing to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Iran in another Group A match that kicked off simultaneously in wet conditions at Gold Coast Stadium.

The Iranian women’s team exited the tournament on three losses and faces a return to a country embroiled in war. Organizers have not announced details for Iran’s departure from Australia.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams, meaning Philippines will have to sweat on other results after placing third in Group A.

South Korea will play the third-place team from either Group B or Group C in the quarterfinals, while Australia will have to face either defending champion China or three-time champion North Korea.

Australia’s late goal not quite enough

Related Content
South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, second right, is congratulated by teammate Jang See-gi after scoring a penalty during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Koreans Cruise Past Shirzanan In Routine Victory
South Korea had defeated Australia in the quarterfinals of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. - File Photo
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Preview: A Title Chase In Australia And The Off-Field Dispute South Korea Wants Left Behind
India's Sangita Basfore in training ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Teams To Watch, Schedule, World Cup Qualification – All You Need To Know
File photo of the India U17 football team. - | Photo: AIFF
AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Draw: India Placed In Group D with Uzbekistan, Australia, North Korea
Related Content

Australia twice rallied from a goal down in front of a crowd of 60,279, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr playing a key role and with Alanna Kennedy scoring twice, including the late equalizer in stoppage time. Both teams finished unbeaten in the group, but 2022 finalist South Korea finished with a goal difference one better than Australia’s.

The crowd surpassed the attendance of 44,379 at Australia’s opening game aganist Philippines in Perth on March 1, which was a Women’s Asian Cup record.

Kerr and Caitlin Foord both missed scoring chances for Australia before South Korea opened with a counter-attacking goal in the 13th minute after Jeon Yu-gyeong outpaced the defense and set up Mun Eun-ju for the score.

Kenney made it 1-1 in the 32nd after lead-in work from Foord and Mary Fowler and Kerr gave Australia a 2-1 lead going into halftime with Kerr scoring from close range just before the break.

Kim Shin-ji and Kang Chae-rim came on as substitutes in the second half and had a quick impact, giving South Korea a 3-2 lead. Kim Shin-ji’s penalty kick made it 2-2 in the 53rd and she delivered the cross for Kang’s goal four minutes later.

Kennedy’s goal eight minutes into stoppage time ensured Australia finished unbeaten, albeit not entirely happy with the result.

“We all know we needed to win tonight, so it felt like a loss to be fair,” Kerr said.

South Korea coach Shin Sang-Woo felt like his team should have won.

“I’d like to say thank you to all of my players because they did not give up and gave 100% to the end. I slightly feel sorry that we couldn’t end this game with three points, but I’m still delighted with the first goal to be winner of this group.”

Philippines still in contention

Philippines scored a goal in each half in a tough encounter against the Iranian women’s team to clinch third place and maintain a chance of progressing.

Sara Didar had an early chance for Iran but her strike in the sixth minute was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

At the other end, 38-year-old Iran goalkeeper Raha Yazdani kept it level with three saves in four minutes but Philippines opened the scoring in the 29th when Sara Eggesvik had a goal awarded after a VAR review.

Yazdani made three more crucial saves late in the first half to keep it to 1-0 at the break and it took until the 82nd minute before substitute Chandler McDaniel fired in the goal to give Philippines a two-goal buffer.

State of play

In Group B, defending champion China and three-time winner North Korea are into the quarterfinals after their second consecutive wins. On Monday, North Korea plays China in a match that will decide top spot, while Bangladesh takes on Uzbekistan.

In Group C, two-time champion Japan leads with six points following an 11-0 win over India in Perth on Saturday. Japan will next face Vietnam, which lost 1-0 to Taiwan on Saturday after opening with a 2-1 win over India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Axar Patel Sends Daryl Mitchell Back| NZ 126/6 (13)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  3. The Politics Of Accommodation: DMK’s Strategy Of Many Allies

  4. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  5. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Balen Shah’s RSP Sweeps Nepal Polls, Set to Form Government

  3. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence