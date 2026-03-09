Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Fined £80,000 For Questioning Referee Integrity

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been fined £80,000 after admitting an FA charge for comments questioning a referee’s integrity following the 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
English Premier League 2025-26 Manchester city rodri fined referee comments
File photo of Manchester City midfielder Rodri. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri fined £80,000 by FA for comments on referee

  • Rodri questioned referee neutrality following 2-2 draw with Tottenham

  • Ballon d’Or winner admitted improper conduct charge but avoids suspension

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was fined 80,000 pounds ($107,000) but avoided a ban on Monday for comments he made after a Premier League game where he questioned the integrity of a referee.

After City’s 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Feb. 1, Rodri said: “We won too much and the people, they don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral. And for me, honestly, it’s not fair, it’s not fair.”

The Football Association said Rodri admitted at an independent hearing to a charge that he “acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official and/or match officials.”

As well as the fine, Rodri — who won the 2024 Ballon d’Or — was warned as to his future conduct.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Retain T20 World Cup: Five Talking Points From Men In Blue's Title Conquest At Ahmedabad

  2. What Next For India's World Beaters? 'SKY' Sees No Limit To Ambition

  3. India's T20 World Cup 2026 Review: Revisiting Key Moments, From Group Stage To Historic Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Shares Heartbreaking News Of Cousin's Passing Before Final; Dedicates Fifty to Her Memory

  5. India's T20 World Cup Conquest In Numbers: Men In Blue Shatter Series Of Records After Landslide Win - Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  2. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  3. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled

  4. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  5. Need To Adopt Holistic, Inclusive Approach Towards Women's Issues: Pradhan

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  2. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  4. Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled