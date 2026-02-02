English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Tottenham Vs Man City Match?

Totttenham vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26: Dominic Solanke struck twice as Tottenham fought back from two goals down to deny title-chasing Manchester City a crucial away victory in north London

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 24
Dominic Solanke scoring his second goal against Manchester City.
Summary
  • Dominic Solanke scored a superb second-half brace, including a spectacular scorpion kick

  • Manchester City led 2-0 at the break with goals from Rayan Cherki and Antonie Semenyo

  • Spurs pushed for a late winner through Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons, but were denied

Dominic Solanke scored a stunning equaliser as he inspired Tottenham to come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Premier League title challengers Manchester City

Having halved the deficit for his team eight minutes after the restart, Solanke completed his fourth top-flight brace in style as he brilliantly flicked home in the 70th minute. 

A bolt from the blue by Rayan Cherki saw the contest burst into life in the 11th minute, with the City playmaker shifting the ball onto his right foot before picking out the bottom-left corner. 

Having teed up the opening goal, Erling Haaland was then sent in behind by a raking pass, but the Norwegian could only lift the ball over Guglielmo Vicario's crossbar. 

A dazzling run from Cherki ended with a fine save from Vicario, but the Spurs goalkeeper could not do anything to stop Antonie Semenyo from doubling City's lead with a composed finish a minute before half-time. 

However, despite losing captain Cristian Romero at the break, Thomas Frank's side halved the deficit when Solanke struck despite the last-ditch efforts of Marc Guehi. 

And Spurs' second-half improvement was rewarded in remarkable fashion, with Solanke meeting Conor Gallagher's delivery and sending a scorpion kick looping over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons both had chances to win it for Spurs in the closing stages, but were denied by superb stops from City's goalkeeper.

Data Debrief: Super Solanke gives City the blues

Pep Guardiola will have felt his side were cruising when Cherki and Semenyo put them in complete control, but City wilted in the second half and now sit six points behind Arsenal. Of opponents he has faced more than five times away from home in his managerial career, only against Liverpool (10% - 1/10) does City's boss have a lower win percentage than he does away to Spurs (38% - 5/13).

This was the first time City had led by 2+ goals in a game and failed to win since April 2018 (3-2 defeat to Manchester United). Coming into Sunday's match, the Citizens had won on each of the last 115 occasions when leading by 2+ goals at the break (all competitions).

And their capitulation came about because of Solanke, who, with his double, became just the second Spurs player to score a brace in a Premier League home game against City, after Niko Kranjcar at White Hart Lane in December 2009.

But City will certainly feel like this is two points lost, especially given they had an expected goals (xG) total of 1.99 from their 15 shots, though only three were on target, compared to Spurs' 0.97 from 12 attempts. 

