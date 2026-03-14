Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live? Check Head-To-Head

The Blue Waves are the only side in the first division to lose a single game this season. They are very much in the title race as they sit firmly at 3rd with 61 points. Get the full preview and live streaming details from the Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live
Table toppers Al-Hilal thumped Al-Okhdood by 6-0 in round 21 of SPL 2025-26 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadiu. Photo: X/Al-Hilal
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League title contenders, face Al-Fateh on matchday 26

  • The Blue Waves are currently 3rd with 61 points

  • Hilalis are the only unbeaten side in the league so far; Fateh are on a poor run of form

Title contenders Al Hilal travel to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium for matchday 26 action this Sunday, March 14 to face Al Fateh as they hope to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season.

The Blue Waves are the only side in the first division to lose a single game this season. They are very much in the title race as they sit firmly at 3rd with 61 points.

Simone Inzaghi’s men head into this fixture following a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Al Najma, thanks to the brilliant performances from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Karim Benzema.

In contrast, Al Fateh find themselves in a struggling period. The Sons of the Palm, who currently occupy the 12th position, have managed to win just once in their last five outings and are coming on the back of a narrow 3-2 loss to Al Taawoun.

Their defensive vulnerabilities have seen them keep only a single clean sheet in their last 12 league matches. While Al Fateh’s home turf has historically seen them find the net, they face a monumental task against a Hilal defense that has conceded only 23 goals all season.

Related Content
The score line is at 1-1 at half-time at the Alinma Stadium in Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2026. - X/Al Taawoun
Al-Taawoun 1-1 Al-Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Blues Waves Denied Win, Slips To 3rd Place
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Al-Nassr starting line-up is expected today in the Saudi Pro League - FOXVivo
Al Fateh 0-2 Al-Nassr, SPL 2025-26 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores On His Return As Big Yellow Grab All 3 Points
Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadisiyah on January 29, 2026. - | Photo: X/Alhilal_EN
Al‑Qadisiyah 2-2 Al‑Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League: Neves, Al-Dawsari Stunners Earn Away Point For Blue Waves
Al-Ittihad's Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates after scoring againt Al Fateh during the Saudi Pro League match on January 29, 2026. - | Photo: X/ittihad_en
Al Fateh 2-2 Al-Ittihad Highlights, Saudi Pro League: Vargas Steals Point For Al-Namothaji With Late Stunner
Related Content

Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 41

Al-Fateh wins: 6

Al-Hilal wins: 32

Draws: 3

Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch?

This match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, Kolkata Test 2001: How Well Do You Remember That Epic Eden Gardens Day 4 Play

  2. Blessing Muzarabani Joins KKR: PCB To Take Legal Action Against Zimbabwean For Breaching PSL Contract - Report

  3. Bangladesh-Pakistan Controversy: Salman Ali Agha Gives His Account

  4. MS Dhoni Turns Carpenter, Fixes His Own Bat Before IPL 2026 - Video

  5. Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  2. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  3. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  4. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Turbulence In Tehran: Decoding The Lineages Of The Protests Against Clerics

  2. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  4. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  5. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: 826 deaths in Lebanon during Israel–Hezbollah conflict

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'