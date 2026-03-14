Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live? Check Head-To-Head

Summary of this article
Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League title contenders, face Al-Fateh on matchday 26
The Blue Waves are currently 3rd with 61 points
Hilalis are the only unbeaten side in the league so far; Fateh are on a poor run of form
Title contenders Al Hilal travel to the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium for matchday 26 action this Sunday, March 14 to face Al Fateh as they hope to maintain their unbeaten streak in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season.
The Blue Waves are the only side in the first division to lose a single game this season. They are very much in the title race as they sit firmly at 3rd with 61 points.
Simone Inzaghi’s men head into this fixture following a dominant 4-0 thrashing of Al Najma, thanks to the brilliant performances from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Karim Benzema.
In contrast, Al Fateh find themselves in a struggling period. The Sons of the Palm, who currently occupy the 12th position, have managed to win just once in their last five outings and are coming on the back of a narrow 3-2 loss to Al Taawoun.
Their defensive vulnerabilities have seen them keep only a single clean sheet in their last 12 league matches. While Al Fateh’s home turf has historically seen them find the net, they face a monumental task against a Hilal defense that has conceded only 23 goals all season.
Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Head-To-Head
Matches played: 41
Al-Fateh wins: 6
Al-Hilal wins: 32
Draws: 3
Al-Fateh Vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch?
This match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.