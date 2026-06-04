Marta Kostyuk Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final

Marta Kostyuk is set to face Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the Roland Garros semi-finals, with the rivalry carrying added weight amid the ongoing fallout from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The draw has opened up after World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s quarter-final exit, leaving the eighth seed as the highest-ranked player remaining. It will be the third meeting between Kostyuk and Andreeva, a contest shaped by the broader geopolitical backdrop, with no handshake expected at the net. Kostyuk has won both previous encounters this year, including on clay, both in straight sets.

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French Open: Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva
Russia's Mirra Andreeva poses with children while Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open: Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the semfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva
Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during the senifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk
Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo; AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva
Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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French Open Tennis: Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the senifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Championships: Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk
Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)
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French Open Tennis Championships: Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during the senifinal tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Marta Kostyuk vs Mirra Andreeva
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during the senifinal tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
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French Open Tennis Tournament: Mirra Andreeva vs Marta Kostyuk
Russia's Mirra Andreeva asks for a ball during the semifinal tennis match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris, Thursday, June 4, 2026. () | Photo; AP/Emma Da Silva
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Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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