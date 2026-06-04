Marta Kostyuk Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final

Russia's Mirra Andreeva poses with children while Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk refused during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

1/9 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the semfinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





2/9 Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during the senifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





3/9 Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo; AP/Christophe Ena





4/9 Russia's Mirra Andreeva returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during teh senifinal tennis tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena





5/9 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk returns to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the senifinal tennis match at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





6/9 Russia's Mirra Andreeva reacts during the semifinal tennis match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena)





7/9 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during the senifinal tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





8/9 Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts during the senifinal tennis match against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the French Open in Paris. | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva





9/9 Russia's Mirra Andreeva asks for a ball during the semifinal tennis match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the French Open in Paris, Thursday, June 4, 2026. () | Photo; AP/Emma Da Silva





