Marta Kostyuk Vs Mirra Andreeva, French Open 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Roland Garros Semi-Final
Marta Kostyuk is set to face Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in the Roland Garros semi-finals, with the rivalry carrying added weight amid the ongoing fallout from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The draw has opened up after World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s quarter-final exit, leaving the eighth seed as the highest-ranked player remaining. It will be the third meeting between Kostyuk and Andreeva, a contest shaped by the broader geopolitical backdrop, with no handshake expected at the net. Kostyuk has won both previous encounters this year, including on clay, both in straight sets.
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