Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty Forces Decider Against World No. 2

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Live, Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Updates: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 24 Ayush Shetty and World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn on Wednesday, July 15, at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Super 750 Japan Open 2026 Round of 32 clash between World No. 24 Ayush Shetty and World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 15. The Indian youngster takes on one of the toughest opponents on the BWF Tour, but he will draw confidence from their previous meeting. Ayush stunned the top seed and defending champion 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 in the men's singles semifinal of the Badminton Asia Championships on April 11, 2026, to register one of the biggest wins of his career. Can Ayush repeat the feat and pull off another memorable victory, or will Vitidsarn settle the score? Stay tuned for live scores, point-by-point updates, and all the key moments from the match.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jul 2026, 10:58:10 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 19-21, 25-23, 15-21 Vitidsarn Ayush Shetty's spirited comeback came up just short as the Indian went down 19-21, 25-23, 15-21 to World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gripping three-game Round of 32 clash at the BWF Japan Open 2026. After losing a closely fought opening game, Shetty showed remarkable resilience to save match points and snatch the second 25-23, forcing a decider. However, Vitidsarn regained control in the third game, using his experience and consistency to seal victory and book his place in the Round of 16.

15 Jul 2026, 10:31:56 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 19-21, 25-23, 4-7 Vitidsarn Kunlavut Vitidsarn has made the better start in the decider, opening up a 7-4 lead over Ayush Shetty. The World No. 2 is back to controlling the pace with precise placement and disciplined defence, forcing Shetty to work hard for every point. The Indian has shown throughout this match that he can fight back, but he'll want to cut the deficit before the mid-game interval.

15 Jul 2026, 10:30:59 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 19-21, 25-23 Vitidsarn Ayush Shetty is not done yet! The Indian saves the match and snatches the second game 25-23, forcing a decider after a dramatic finish on Court 2. Facing elimination, Shetty held his nerve in the closing exchanges, matching World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn shot for shot before sealing the game with a composed finish. What a response from the Indian, it's one game apiece, and we're headed into a deciding third game.

15 Jul 2026, 10:17:48 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 19-21, 21-20 Vitidsarn What a turnaround from Ayush Shetty! Just when it looked like Kunlavut Vitidsarn was closing in on the match, the Indian has produced a spirited fightback to move 20-21 ahead in the second game. Shetty has upped the tempo, attacked with far greater conviction, and turned defence into attack to earn himself a game point. Can he force a decider?

15 Jul 2026, 09:53:50 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 19-21, 2-5 Vitidsarn The second game is underway, and Kunlavut Vitidsarn has made the sharper start, opening up a 5-2 lead over Ayush Shetty. The World No. 2 has carried the momentum from the first game, controlling the rallies with excellent placement and length. Shetty will be looking to settle quickly and close the gap before the mid-game interval.

15 Jul 2026, 09:52:05 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game 1 - Shetty 19-21 Vitidsarn Kunlavut Vitidsarn takes the opener 21-19 after a fiercely contested first game on Court 2. Ayush Shetty stayed within touching distance throughout and kept the pressure on until the closing stages, but the former world champion held his nerve in the crucial rallies to edge ahead. Shetty showed plenty of attacking intent and will take confidence from his performance, but now faces the task of forcing a decider.

15 Jul 2026, 09:42:07 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Shetty 16-18 Vitidsarn Ayush Shetty is still right in this opening game, but Kunlavut Vitidsarn has nosed ahead 18-16. The Thai has begun to dictate the longer rallies with his trademark patience, forcing Shetty into defensive lifts. The Indian has stayed aggressive and continues to look for his opportunities, but he'll need a strong finish here with the business end of the first game approaching.

15 Jul 2026, 09:29:45 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Game On! We are underway on Court 2, and it's been a tight opening to the contest. India's Ayush Shetty has made a confident start against Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, edging ahead 7-6 after an evenly fought opening phase. Both players are settling into the rallies, with Shetty holding a slender advantage in a high-quality exchange so far.

15 Jul 2026, 09:19:38 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Streaming Info Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.