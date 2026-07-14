The Next Battlefield Is At Sea: Why Navies Are Racing To Build Drone Fleets

The growing military value of sea drones was demonstrated recently, when the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had employed unmanned surface vessels in combat during strikes on Iranian naval infrastructure. Three one-way attack sea drones were used to hit a submarine and ship maintenance facility at Iran's Bandar Abbas naval base, alongside fighter aircraft, aerial drones and other precision-guided weapons. The operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and maritime traffic.