Ukraine, Western Allies Launch Air Defence Coalition To Develop Cheaper Patriot Alternative

Ten European countries unveiled the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition to develop a lower-cost European alternative to the U.S. Patriot system.
France will allow Ukraine to produce interceptor missiles, SCALP cruise missiles and precision-guided bombs, while also committing to deliver 16 Rafale fighter jets by 2028-2029.
Ukraine and key Western allies on Monday announced a new air defence coalition to jointly develop an anti-ballistic missile system as a lower-cost European alternative to the U.S.-made Patriot system, as Kyiv faces an intensifying wave of Russian missile attacks.
Leaders from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and Britain, along with about a dozen defence companies, met in Paris to launch what they called the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition.
"We believe that the protection of Europe requires a global solution of integrated missile defence architecture to deter and defeat future missile threats," the leaders said in a joint statement.
"It will complement existing ballistic missile defence systems, including sovereign European solutions already acquired, or to be acquired by participating countries."
The initiative comes as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of air defence munitions and has struggled to intercept Russian ballistic missiles, which travel at several times the speed of sound. Kyiv has repeatedly urged allies to supply more interceptors while calling on Europe to help develop its own anti-ballistic missile system.
The announcement followed a broader summit of the Coalition of the Willing, attended by around 25 leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The meeting focused on coordinating long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and developing a common position for any future peace negotiations with Russia.
The talks also came days after a NATO summit aimed at demonstrating transatlantic unity and sustained support for Ukraine.
Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and surrounding regions in recent weeks, killing dozens. Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes across the country on Saturday killed at least eight people and wounded many others. Moscow says it targets only military-related sites and denies attacking civilians.
The coalition's flagship initiative will be the Freyja project, Ukraine's effort to develop a European-backed anti-ballistic missile system that would complement existing air defence networks at a lower cost than the Patriot system.
"The more means Ukraine has to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles, the greater the chance that Putin will come to the negotiating table, as his last argument in this war will no longer work," Zelenskiy said.
"Our work on a joint system – Freyja – is not intended to replace existing systems. It is a way to supplement our defence, create a strong shield over the entirety of Europe, and do all of this faster and at a lower cost."
Zelenskiy later said the system would function "like a Lego", combining expertise from multiple European defence companies. He said it could become operational within 12 months and allow participating countries to manufacture the system.
Around a dozen European defence firms, including SAMP-T manufacturer Eurosam, Leonardo, Thales, Saab and Ukraine's Fire Point, attended the meeting.
"It will also help our defence industries in Europe work even more closely together and learn from one another," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.
The coalition also discussed securing additional U.S. Patriot interceptors while accelerating deployment of the Franco-Italian SAMP-T air defence system.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine had ordered the next-generation SAMP-T system, which would follow deliveries of the current version and additional missiles. He also announced that France would allow Ukraine to manufacture interceptor missiles for the SAMP-T system, precision-guided bombs and the long-range SCALP cruise missile, marking the first time Paris has licensed production of such capabilities to Ukraine.
Macron said Ukraine would also receive 16 Rafale fighter jets by 2028-2029.
The coalition further announced plans for joint military exercises in countries bordering Ukraine, as part of efforts to make a future multinational force in Ukraine a practical reality, Macron said.