BJP State Prez Welcomes Budget Announcement to Develop Thiruvallam Temple on Tirupati Model

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday welcomed the announcement in the revised Kerala Budget to develop the Sree Parasurama Temple in Thiruvallam into a national pilgrimage centre on the model of the Tirupati shrine.
Chandrasekhar, also the MLA from Nemom assembly constituency, claimed that the nearly 2,000-year-old temple has finally received the attention it deserves after years of neglect.
He further claimed that he had been working tirelessly for this for the past two years by sending letters and holding discussions and consultations with the concerned persons and the general public.
"I heartily welcome the state government's budget announcement to develop the Parasurama Temple in Thiruvallam into a national pilgrimage centre on the model of Tirupati," he said in a Facebook post.
The temple, situated on the banks of the Karamana River near Thiruvallam here, is the only shrine in Kerala dedicated to Lord Parasurama and counts among the 108 Abhimana Kshethrams of Vaishnavite tradition.
The temple is considered a protected monument by the Archaeology Department of Kerala and is famous for Balitharpanam -- a tribute to ancestors.
Chandrasekhar said that soon every devotee will be able to perform their offerings and sacred rituals, including Balitharpanam, in a clean and safe environment at the temple.
The Budget, presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in the state assembly on Friday, had an announcement that temples such as Sabarimala, Guruvayur, Kottiyoor and Thiruvallam have emerged as major pilgrimage centres and measures will be taken to develop them on the Tirupati model and elevate them as national pilgrimage centres.
Rs five crore was allocated in the budget for the renovation of sacred groves (kavu) and temple ponds. Another Rs five crore was allocated towards the annual annuity payable to the Travancore Devaswom Board.
Besides these, there was an announcement in the budget to take steps to strengthen the functioning of the Malabar Devaswom Board, grant it greater powers and bring it on par with other Devaswom Boards.