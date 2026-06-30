Prasoon Joshi to Head I&B Ministry Cinema Panel As Centre Unveils Major Reform Roadmap For Indian Film Industry

Prasoon Joshi will head a committee studying the future of Indian cinema.
The panel will examine AI, funding models, and global competitiveness within three months.
New Model State Cinema Regulations aim to expand screens through simplified approvals.
Prasoon Joshi has been appointed to lead a high-level committee that will help shape the future of Indian cinema, as the Centre announced a series of reforms aimed at modernising the country's film ecosystem. Alongside the new panel, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has also introduced Model State Cinema Regulations designed to simplify approvals for cinema halls and encourage investment in exhibition infrastructure across India.
The decisions were announced following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi. The committee is expected to submit its recommendations within three months.
Prasoon Joshi-led panel to study Indian cinema reforms
The study group, chaired by Prasoon Joshi, will include industry experts and technology partners who will examine the opportunities and challenges facing Indian cinema. The committee has been tasked with preparing a long-term roadmap to strengthen the industry's global competitiveness.
Among its key responsibilities are evaluating the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual production, identifying ways to improve institutional financing for filmmakers and exploring alternative funding models for film production and distribution.
Model State Cinema Regulations aim to expand theatre network
Alongside the committee's formation, the Ministry unveiled Model State Cinema Regulations for adoption by state governments. Since cinema regulation falls under the State List, approval procedures currently vary across states, often delaying the construction of new theatres.
The proposed framework seeks to create a more uniform approval process while encouraging investment in cinema infrastructure, particularly across tier-2 and tier-3 cities as well as rural regions. Officials believe streamlined regulations could accelerate the expansion of cinema screens and improve access to theatrical exhibition nationwide.
The ministry also said the committee would consult filmmakers, producers, exhibitors, technology experts and state governments before finalising its recommendations. The broader objective is to address long-standing issues surrounding financing, technology adoption and exhibition infrastructure while preparing Indian cinema to compete more effectively on the global stage.
The committee's findings, expected within the next three months, are likely to shape the Centre's long-term policy direction for one of India's largest creative industries.