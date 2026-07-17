Column | Anshuman Singh: India's AI Challenge Is About Systems, Not Models

The harder problem is narrative: whose account of a historical event, whose assumptions about what counts as a well-reasoned argument get embedded in an answer delivered with the same flat confidence as a fact. A model trained overwhelmingly on English-language, largely Western internet content does not just miss an Indian reference occasionally; it carries a specific worldview into a classroom without announcing it. That is a different order of risk from a bad example because a bad example is obviously wrong. A quietly embedded narrative is not obviously anything. It just reads as the answer. This is not a translation problem a localisation team fixes by rewriting prompts. It requires Indian educators reviewing generated content for framing, not only for factual accuracy or tone, before it reaches a learner at scale.