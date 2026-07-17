Let Us Embrace AI: Reimagining Indian Higher Education

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help India Overcome the Four Fs of Higher Education: Faculty, Fellow Students, Facilitation Expertise, and Funding
Indian higher education is entering a decisive period. The country has expanded access dramatically, created institutions of global ambition, and built one of the largest higher education systems in the world. Yet scale has not automatically produced excellence. Across institutions, four structural constraints continue to limit quality, equity, and institutional effectiveness. I describe them as the Four F challenges of higher education: Faculty, Fellow Students, Facilitation Expertise, and Funding.
The first challenge is Faculty. India does not have an adequate supply of well-trained, intellectually curious, and pedagogically capable teachers to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding system. This shortage cannot be solved merely by prescribing a faculty-student ratio. A numerical target may look reassuring on paper, but appointing underprepared faculty simply to satisfy a ratio can reduce rather than improve the quality of learning.
Artificial intelligence can help us move from a narrow concern with faculty numbers to a deeper concern with faculty effectiveness. AI can assist teachers in preparing lectures, designing assignments, creating case studies, generating examples, translating material, developing simulations, and offering preliminary feedback. It can help identify students who are struggling and suggest differentiated forms of support. It can also reduce routine administrative work, allowing faculty to devote more time to mentoring, discussion, research, and intellectual engagement.
The aim should not be to replace teachers. It should be to make every good teacher more effective and help every committed teacher become better.
The second challenge is Fellow Students. We often underestimate the role peers play in education. Students learn not only from the person standing in front of them, but also from the people sitting next to them. They learn through conversation, collaboration, competition, imitation, disagreement, and shared aspiration.
In a world of AI and hyper connectivity, educational content is becoming increasingly abundant. Explanations, lectures, examples, and practice materials are available almost everywhere. What therefore becomes even more important is who is standing in front of the learner and who is sitting beside the learner: the teacher and the fellow student.
However, Indian universities admit students from highly unequal schooling backgrounds. Some arrive with strong conceptual foundations, confidence, language skills, and exposure. Others may be equally talented but less prepared because of the limitations of their schooling environment.
AI-enabled tutoring can help bridge these differences. It can provide personalised support in mathematics, science, writing, communication, and foundational reasoning. It can allow students to ask questions privately, repeatedly, and without embarrassment. It can help institutions convert unevenly prepared entrants into more confident and capable learners. In doing so, AI can improve not only individual performance but also the overall quality of the peer-learning environment.
By strengthening faculty, enhancing peer learning, improving institutional expertise, and optimising funding, AI can redefine the future of Indian higher education.
The third challenge is Facilitation Expertise. Universities require experienced professionals who understand policy, regulation, accreditation, curriculum design, assessment, research governance, student support, institutional data, and academic administration. India has a limited pool of such expertise, and it is concentrated in a relatively small number of institutions.
This is a less visible shortage, but it is deeply consequential. Poorly designed processes, weak governance, inconsistent interpretation of regulations, and inadequate institutional planning can undermine even good faculty and talented students.
AI can make specialised knowledge more accessible to institutional leaders and administrators. It can help compare policies, analyse regulations, review institutional data, draft procedures, identify inconsistencies, simulate consequences, and learn from practices across the world. It cannot replace accountability or judgement, but it can improve the quality of preparation that precedes a decision.
Used wisely, AI can democratise institutional expertise. A smaller or newer university may gain access to analytical capabilities that were previously available only to institutions with large administrative teams and long organisational histories.
The fourth challenge is Funding. High-quality higher education is expensive. Laboratories, libraries, research infrastructure, faculty development, student support, digital systems, and well-maintained campuses require sustained investment.
AI will not eliminate the need for funding, but it can help institutions use resources more intelligently. Shared digital courses, virtual laboratories, adaptive learning systems, automated routine processes, multilingual content, better scheduling, and improved utilisation of facilities can reduce avoidable costs. AI can also help institutions identify students at risk of dropping out, improve resource allocation, and make better academic and financial projections.
The objective should not be to spend less for its own sake. It should be to generate greater educational value from every rupee invested.
India should therefore not approach AI with either blind enthusiasm or reflexive fear. The question is not whether students will use AI. They already do. The real question is whether our universities will use it thoughtfully, ethically, and strategically to improve teaching, strengthen learning, support decision-making, and expand access to quality.
AI offers India an unusual opportunity. It can help us address long-standing shortages without waiting for every structural weakness to disappear first. It can support teachers, strengthen peer learning, widen access to institutional expertise, and improve the productivity of scarce financial resources.
But technology alone will not create great universities. Great universities require a clear educational purpose, a culture of inquiry, courageous leadership, intellectual integrity, and a deep commitment to the dignity of every learner. AI can compensate for scarcity, but it cannot compensate for the absence of institutional purpose, ethical consistency, academic freedom, or human compassion.
Prof. Padmakumar Nair Vice Chancellor, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)