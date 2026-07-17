Beyond Rankings 2.0: Honouring India’s Gold Standard Institutions

Last year, Outlook-ICARE did something refreshingly unconventional. We acknowledged that rankings—though rigorous, transparent, and necessary—are not the sole lens through which educational excellence should be viewed. That piece, Beyond Rankings: Choosing the Right University, catalyzed a national conversation and unearthed something we had long suspected: institutions, both ranked and unranked, are doing extraordinary work that deserves recognition, even if it doesn’t fit neatly into a scoring matrix.
The response was overwhelming. From deans in Delhi to faculty in far-flung rural campuses, we heard a common refrain: “Thank you for seeing us—for celebrating our uniqueness.”
And so, what began as a one-time editorial has now evolved into an annual initiative.
A Parallel Track to Rankings
Rankings are essential; they foster competition, encourage transparency, and offer measurable benchmarks. But they are only part of the story. Many institutions that do not appear in the top 100—or even those that do—excel in areas that matter deeply to society but often go unnoticed.
This is where our new “Exclusive Academies of Exceptional Abilities” comes in. It’s our way of spotlighting institutions that embody excellence not necessarily captured by traditional metrics.
What Does ‘Gold Standard’ Mean?
These are institutions that may or may not rank highly but are nonetheless exemplary in one or more of the following domains:
Rural Transformation: Institutions using education to uplift underserved geographies.
Inclusive Education: Campuses that actively support first-generation learners, students with disabilities, or those from marginalized communities.
Innovation & Experimentation: Labs, classrooms, or entire institutions rethinking pedagogy, tech-integration, or industry collaboration.
Cultural Preservation: Centres preserving local languages, crafts, performing arts, and indigenous knowledge systems.
Community Engagement: From sanitation drives to local entrepreneurship—where education meets civic duty.
These contributions are not incidental—they are intentional, mission-driven and transformative.
Not Just Data, But Stories
What differentiates the Gold Standard initiative is its narrative form. We are curating stories—not just scores—about institutions that are defining their own success metrics. This year, we received over 150 nominations from across the country, each a testament to how Indian higher education is far richer and more diverse than any global league table would suggest.
From a women’s college in Tamil Nadu teaching cybersecurity in vernacular languages, to a tribal university in central India setting up a sustainable agriculture lab with local farmers, these are stories that deserve the national spotlight and will be soon featured in our forthcoming editions and on our online pages.
The Future is Plural
If last year’s article was a nudge, this year’s initiative is a movement. We are moving away from the monoculture of “top colleges” and towards a plurality of excellence. Because the future of Indian higher education is not one-size-fits-all—it is adaptive, inclusive, and deeply local.
An Invitation to Celebrate Excellence — Differently
As this initiative gains traction, we invite institutions, faculty, students, and education leaders to nominate and showcase stories that go beyond conventional rankings. Let this become a collective, annual celebration of all that is inspiring, impactful, and imaginative in Indian higher education. After all, the true hallmark of a great institution isn’t where it ranks, but whom it uplifts and how deeply it transforms.
Curated by: Dr Karthick Sridhar Founder & Vice Chairman, ICARE
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)