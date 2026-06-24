TN Govt to form Dedicated Administrative Body to Implement Gold Ring Scheme for Newborns

Vijay who founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam two years ago, piloted the party to victory, making it the only political party in the state to garner 107 seats and formed a coalition government with the support of Congress, VCK, IUML and the Left parties.
About Rs 755.83 crore has been allotted annually for this new initiative.
"Gold carries profound cultural and emotional resonance in Tamil Nadu. Gifting gold to a newborn celebrates the baby's arrival, honours the mother's noble journey and transforms public health delivery into a source of immense community pride. Also, this token remains an enduring asset, generating lasting institutional goodwill that spreads via word of mouth," the GO said.
The initiative would further strengthen the state's commitment to maternal and child health by promoting equitable access to quality healthcare and ensuring that every mother and new-born receives safe, affordable, and compassionate care through the public health system, it said.
Approximately 7.8 lakh deliveries are recorded in the state annually, with institutional deliveries constituting 99.9 per cent of all births as per NFHS-6. Among them, the government health facilities contribute nearly 4.2 lakh deliveries (53 per cent). The average out-of-pocket expenditure per delivery in government hospitals is only Rs 1,364 compared to Rs 63,473 in private hospitals, it said.
The scheme targets beneficiaries who are residents of Tamil Nadu. All pregnant mothers delivering at government institutions and mothers having newborns are eligible under the scheme. The beneficiaries must submit residential proof through - ration card or voter identity card, Aadhaar, ID card issued by the Labour Welfare Boards, Proof of Address Card issued by Department of Posts, or Nativity Certificate.
"The scheme extends coverage to all newborns, regardless of birth order. Mothers with Higher Order Births (HOB) are eligible for benefits without restriction. The distribution of gold rings under this scheme shall be conducted without any gender-based discrimination. Benefits are provided irrespective of the gender of the new born child," the GO stated.
The gold rings would be procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), which will supply them based on the yearly indent given by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.