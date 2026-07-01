Outlook Explains | Why Are Punjab And Tamil Nadu Taking Opposite Positions On The New VB-G RAM-G Scheme?

Summary of this article

The VB-G RAM-G Act replaces MGNREGA from July 1, 2026, increasing the employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days and introducing a ₹300/day national wage floor.

Punjab's AAP government unanimously rejected the scheme in a December 2025 Assembly resolution then quietly notified it in a U-turn four days before the launch deadline.

Tamil Nadu under the new TVK government cleared the rollout, with the state notifying it at ₹345/day.