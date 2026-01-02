MGNREGA Gave Workers Power, That Is What Is Being Taken Away: Jean Drèze on VB–G RAM G Act

A

It’s hard to tell, given the secrecy that surrounded the framing of this Act. As you know, the business class and other privileged groups in India have never liked MGNREGA. They consider it a wasteful programme, but their real grudge, I think, is that MGNREGA gives some power to the workers. They have a lot of influence on the Modi government, and this is the result.

Perhaps some people think in good faith that VB-G RAM G will enable the Central Government to fix MGNREGA by taking charge. But centralisation has done more harm than good to MGNREGA. Besides, the Central Government has its own priorities, and workers’ rights are not among them. Employment generation may continue under VB-G RAM G, but more as an adjunct of the Centre’s projects than to guarantee work on demand.

It is also possible that the Central Government will try to implement VB-G RAM G much like MGNREGA, initially at least, and just try to steal the show, as it did with the National Food Security Act. Your guess is as good as mine.