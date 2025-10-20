Giriraj Singh Calls Certain Voters 'Namak Haraam' Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

Giriraj Singh labels certain voters 'namak haraam', sparking political backlash.
Opposition parties criticise BJP for focusing on religion over development.
Remarks come ahead of Bihar Assembly polls on November 6 and 11.
Union Minister Giriraj Singh has drawn criticism for referring to members of a minority community as "namak haraams" (betrayers), saying he does not seek votes from those who take government benefits but do not support him, according to PTI.
The BJP MP from Begusarai made the remarks while addressing a public rally in Arwal district, Bihar, on Saturday. Singh recounted a conversation with a Muslim cleric, or maulvi, about the Ayushman Bharat health card, claiming the cleric acknowledged receiving benefits but refused to swear support for him. "When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no… Such people are called 'namak haraam'. I told maulvi sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams'," Singh said, reported PTI.
Singh also said he asked the cleric if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had insulted him, to which the cleric replied in the negative. He added, "Someone who doesn't acknowledge kindness is called 'namak haraam'."
JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar echoed Singh’s view, telling PTI that while welfare measures are distributed without discrimination, the party does not receive votes from a particular community, calling it “a matter of concern.” He added that Singh was free to use language of his choice in speeches.
Opposition leaders condemned the remarks. RJD state unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI, "BJP leaders can’t speak about issues such as unemployment, price rise, education, and medical facilities. They repeatedly focus on Hindu-Muslim issues to divert attention from development." Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, criticised Singh, saying, "Those who supported the British during India's freedom struggle should be called 'namak haraam', not citizens of a particular community."
Singh has previously courted controversy with remarks on multiple occasions. The comments come ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.
(With inputs from PTI)