Giriraj Singh Calls Certain Voters 'Namak Haraam' Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls

The BJP MP from Begusarai made the remarks while addressing a public rally in Arwal district, Bihar, on Saturday. Singh recounted a conversation with a Muslim cleric, or maulvi, about the Ayushman Bharat health card, claiming the cleric acknowledged receiving benefits but refused to swear support for him. "When I asked him whether he had voted for me, he replied in the affirmative but when I asked him to swear on Khuda (God), he said no… Such people are called 'namak haraam'. I told maulvi sahab that I don't want votes of 'namak haraams'," Singh said, reported PTI.