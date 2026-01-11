Raj Thackeray At Joint Rally: ‘We Have Come Together Due To Danger To Mumbai'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that he and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had come together in the interest of Mumbai, claiming that the city was facing “danger.”
Speaking at a joint rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area, Raj Thackeray said their unity was driven by concern for the future of the state capital. “Uddhav Thackeray and I have come together due to danger to Mumbai,” he told a large gathering during the show of strength.
Without naming specific parties, Raj Thackeray launched a sharp attack on political opponents, accusing them of forming opportunistic alliances across Maharashtra ahead of upcoming civic body elections. He alleged that these alliances were motivated by power rather than the welfare of Mumbai and the Marathi-speaking population.
The rally at Shivaji Park marked a rare public coming together of the two cousins, whose parties had been rivals for years. The joint appearance is being seen as politically significant as Maharashtra heads toward crucial municipal elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.
Both brothers had earlier announced an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending years of political estrangement between the two cousins and setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in Mumbai’s civic politics.
At a joint press conference, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray formally declared the tie-up with Shiv Sena (UBT), confirming that the two parties would contest the January 15 polls together. “I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners for the January 15 election,” Raj Thackeray said. He asserted that the next mayor of Mumbai would be Marathi and from the Shiv Sena–MNS alliance, stating that “Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor”.
On seat sharing, Raj Thackeray said the issue had already been settled between the two parties but details would not be made public at this stage. “We have resolved it. We’ll not share seat sharing details now. We are united for saving Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.
Uddhav Thackeray, seated alongside his cousin, said he was confident about the alliance’s prospects in the country’s financial capital. “Mumbai will stay with us, come what may,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said. He cautioned against political division, invoking the phrase “batenge toh katenge” to underline that a lack of unity could prove damaging.