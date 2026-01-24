Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stated on Friday that the BJP was mistaken if it believed it could destroy his party, which was not only a political organisation but also a concept, just days after losing the Mumbai local council elections.



Speaking to party workers during a celebration of the centennial of the late Bal Thackeray, his father and the founder of the unified Shiv Sena, Uddhav stated that although many individuals are attempting to obliterate the Thackeray name, it will not succeed.



Speaking before Uddhav, Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and his cousin, compared the state's political climate to a "market of slaves" and brought up the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation elections.