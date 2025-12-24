Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray Announce Alliance For Mumbai Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced an alliance for the January 15 BMC elections.
The Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS combine said seat sharing is resolved but details will not be disclosed yet.
Both leaders said the alliance will ensure a Marathi mayor and protect Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Tuesday announced an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, ending years of political estrangement between the two cousins and setting the stage for a high-stakes contest in Mumbai’s civic politics.
At a joint press conference, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray formally declared the tie-up with Shiv Sena (UBT), confirming that the two parties would contest the January 15 polls together. “I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners for the January 15 election,” Raj Thackeray said. He asserted that the next mayor of Mumbai would be Marathi and from the Shiv Sena–MNS alliance, stating that “Mumbai will get a Marathi mayor”.
On seat sharing, Raj Thackeray said the issue had already been settled between the two parties but details would not be made public at this stage. “We have resolved it. We’ll not share seat sharing details now. We are united for saving Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he said.
Uddhav Thackeray, seated alongside his cousin, said he was confident about the alliance’s prospects in the country’s financial capital. “Mumbai will stay with us, come what may,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said. He cautioned against political division, invoking the phrase “batenge toh katenge” to underline that a lack of unity could prove damaging.
Uddhav Thackeray also indicated that the alliance was open to expansion. “We are open to accommodate anyone in the alliance who is Maharashtra premi, for Marathi manoos aani Maharashtra,” he said, signalling that support for Maharashtra and the Marathi-speaking population would be the basis for any further tie-ups.
The announcement comes with elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation due within a month. Political parties across the spectrum have begun preparing for an intense campaign to gain control of the civic body, which is the country’s wealthiest municipal corporation and plays a central role in Mumbai’s administration.
(With inputs from Priyanka Tupe)