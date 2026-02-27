Maharashtra Derecognises 107 Exam Centres in Crackdown on Copying During Board Exams

  • Minister Dada Bhuse said the government has launched a "copy-free examination campaign" for the February-March 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams to ensure a fair and secure environment.

  • District-level vigilance committees and flying squads are tasked with surprise inspections.

  • The Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act will be used to register cognisable and non-bailable offences against anyone involved in copying or other irregularities.

The Maharashtra government has derecognised 107 examination centres across the state in a major crackdown on copying and other irregularities during the Class 10 and 12 board exams, Minister Dada Bhuse informed the state assembly on Friday.

During the Question Hour, Bhuse said the state government has launched a "copy-free examination campaign" for the February-March 2026 board exams, similar to last year, to ensure a fair and secure environment.

According to his written reply, recognition for 31 Class 10 centres and 76 Class 12 centres was cancelled after instances of malpractice were reported around January 13.

The minister highlighted that key preventive measures, including CCTV cameras, have been made mandatory at all Class 10 and Class 12 examination centres. Staff, including superintendents, invigilators, and other personnel at centres without CCTV coverage, have been replaced. Additionally, special stationery squads and drones have been deployed at sensitive centres.

District-level vigilance committees have been set up under the chairmanship of District Collectors, with roles defined through a government resolution dated January 9. Flying squads are also prepared for surprise inspections, and immediate action will be taken against individuals found guilty of malpractice.

Strict instructions have been issued under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act to register cognisable and non-bailable offences against anyone involved in or abetting malpractices.

Earlier this month, drone cameras captured large-scale copying during a Class 12 exam paper at a centre in Beed, leading to the suspension of 17 teachers.

