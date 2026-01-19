JAC Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2026: Download Now at jacexamportal.in

JAC 2026 admit cards released January 17 for Class 10, 12 board exams. Schools download Jharkhand Academic Council hall tickets from jacexamportal.in starting February 3 exams.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
JAC 2026 admit cards released
JAC Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2026: Download Now at jacexamportal.in
Summary
  • JAC class 10 admit card available from January 17 at jacexamportal. in.

  • Jharkhand Academic Council releases Class 12 exam hall tickets online.

  • JAC exam hall tickets download for schools using login credentials now.

  • Download the JAC 2026 admit card for the February 3-23 board examinations.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released JAC 2026 admit cards on January 17, 2026, for Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled from February 3 to 23. Schools can download jac class 10 admit card and jac class 12 admit card from the JAC portal or the Jharkhand government portal using school login credentials. Jharkhand Academic Council admit card contains student details, exam center address, subject-wise schedule, and exam day instructions mandatory for hall entry. Class 10 exams run single shift February 3-17; Class 12 exams February 3-23, afternoon session 2:00 PM-5:15 PM. Over 4.5 lakh students registered across 36 districts; principals verify and distribute hall tickets immediately. Private candidates collect from respective centers post-verification.

How to Download JAC Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2026

Complete download process for schools:

  • Visit jacexamportal.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in official websites

  • Click "Download Admit Card Secondary Exam 2026" or "Senior Secondary Exam 2026"

  • Log in using your school affiliation ID as username, district password

  • Select Class 10 or Class 12 examination category from the dropdown

  • Admit cards display for all registered students; verify details

  • Download bulk PDF, print 2 copies per student with signatures

  • Distribute to students by January 25, ahead of the February 3 exams

Student verification checklist:

  • Confirm name spelling, photo, and roll number accuracy immediately

  • Check exam center address, reporting time (1:30 PM arrival)

  • Note subject codes, dates match school register entries

JAC 2026 Exam Schedule and Important Guidelines

Class 10 exams, February 3-17, cover Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science major subjects. Class 12 exams from February 3-23 include Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, and afternoon shifts. Admit cards specify a single shift pattern, eliminating morning confusion. Students carry 2 passport photos and black ballpoint pens daily. Prohibited electronic gadgets and study materials are strictly enforced. Practical exams completed January 31 across 1,200 centers statewide. Results expected April 2026, followed by scrutiny applications in the May 1-15 window.

Published At:
