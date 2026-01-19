JAC Class 10, 12 Admit Cards 2026: Download Now at jacexamportal.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) released JAC 2026 admit cards on January 17, 2026, for Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled from February 3 to 23. Schools can download jac class 10 admit card and jac class 12 admit card from the JAC portal or the Jharkhand government portal using school login credentials. Jharkhand Academic Council admit card contains student details, exam center address, subject-wise schedule, and exam day instructions mandatory for hall entry. Class 10 exams run single shift February 3-17; Class 12 exams February 3-23, afternoon session 2:00 PM-5:15 PM. Over 4.5 lakh students registered across 36 districts; principals verify and distribute hall tickets immediately. Private candidates collect from respective centers post-verification.