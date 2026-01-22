BPSC School Teacher Admit Card 2026: Download Live at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for Jan 29 Exam

BPSC School Teacher Admit Card 2026 is out on bpsc.bihar.gov.in for the Jan 29 exam. Candidates can download the essential hall ticket for the statewide exam, with over 1 lakh registrants and multiple shifts scheduled, using their registration number, date of birth, and captcha verification.

  • BPSC School Teacher Admit Card 2026 released Jan 22, download online.​

  • BPSC Special School Teacher exam date January 29, multiple shifts, Bihar.​

  • BPSC Admit Card download process app no DOB captcha bpsc.bihar.gov.in.​

  • BPSC School Teacher hall ticket details, photo centre ID, and mandatory exam.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the Special School Teacher Admit Card 2026 on January 22 on its official portal, with the examination scheduled for January 29 in multiple shifts statewide. Candidates must download the hall ticket online using their registration number, date of birth and captcha; no physical admit cards will be sent by post. With more than 1 lakh aspirants registered, the downloadable admit card PDF includes key details such as candidate name, photo, signature, roll number, exam centre, shift timings and instructions, and is accessible via the recruitment section of bpsconline.bihar.gov.in after login. Candidates are advised to save, print and retain copies for the exam day.

BPSC School Teacher Admit Card Step-by-Step Download Process

  • Visit bpsc.bihar.gov.in

  • Click "Admit Card – Special School Teacher 2025"

  • Enter the application number, DOB, gender, captcha, and submit.

  • Verify details, photo centre address, report discrepancies to the helpline immediately, and download the PDF format.

Carry original admit card, photo ID, Aadhaar Voter ID, PAN, 2 passport photos, exam day reporting 90 minutes before the exam day strictly. Exam pattern, objective MCQs subjects, pedagogy, general knowledge, 2 hours duration, and negative marking are absent. Helpline 0612-2215262 is active 9 AM-6 PM. Queries and photo-mismatch resolution are available.

BPSC School Teacher Exam Day Essentials

Exam centres for the BPSC Special School Teacher Test 2026 have been allocated across Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur and more than 50 districts in Bihar, and candidates will not be permitted to request changes after allocation. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) whose centre assignment poses accessibility challenges must secure approval in advance by carrying a valid disability certificate for consideration. Results, including scorecards and merit lists for over 12,000 primary, upper-primary and special needs teaching vacancies, are expected in February. Candidates are advised to prepare with mock tests, revise the syllabus thoroughly, and maintain focus and calm for optimal performance.

