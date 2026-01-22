BPSC School Teacher Admit Card 2026: Download Live at bpsc.bihar.gov.in for Jan 29 Exam

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the Special School Teacher Admit Card 2026 on January 22 on its official portal, with the examination scheduled for January 29 in multiple shifts statewide. Candidates must download the hall ticket online using their registration number, date of birth and captcha; no physical admit cards will be sent by post. With more than 1 lakh aspirants registered, the downloadable admit card PDF includes key details such as candidate name, photo, signature, roll number, exam centre, shift timings and instructions, and is accessible via the recruitment section of bpsconline.bihar.gov.in after login. Candidates are advised to save, print and retain copies for the exam day.