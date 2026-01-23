NEET MDS and PG Exams 2026: Tentative Schedule Released by NBEMS

Candidates appearing for NEET MDS must complete their rotatory internship by May 31, 2026, while those applying for NEET PG must finish their internship by September 30, 2026. These entrance examinations are mandatory for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS programmes for the 2026 academic session. NBEMS has clarified that the dates are tentative, and comprehensive bulletins covering eligibility criteria, application schedules, exam patterns and instructions will be issued separately. Aspirants are advised to rely only on natboard.edu.in for official notifications.