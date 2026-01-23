NEET MDS and PG Exams 2026: Tentative Schedule Released by NBEMS

NEET MDS Exam 2026 tentatively May 2; internship cutoff May 31.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative examination schedule for NEET MDS and NEET PG Exams 2026, providing early clarity to postgraduate medical and dental aspirants across India. As per the announcement, NEET MDS 2026 will be held on May 2, 2026 (Saturday), while NEET PG 2026 is scheduled for August 30, 2026 (Sunday). Both examinations will be conducted in computer-based mode at centres nationwide.
Candidates appearing for NEET MDS must complete their rotatory internship by May 31, 2026, while those applying for NEET PG must finish their internship by September 30, 2026. These entrance examinations are mandatory for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma and MDS programmes for the 2026 academic session. NBEMS has clarified that the dates are tentative, and comprehensive bulletins covering eligibility criteria, application schedules, exam patterns and instructions will be issued separately. Aspirants are advised to rely only on natboard.edu.in for official notifications.
NEET MDS Exam Details
Both NEET MDS and PG Exams 2026 adopt the CBT format for fairness and efficiency. NEET MDS 2026 targets dental postgraduates; PG covers broader medical streams. Internship deadlines ensure readiness; delays disqualify. The official site, natboard.edu.in, hosts all updates, avoiding misinformation. Expect 200+ questions in 3.5 hours for PG, similar for MDS. Multiple shifts possible across 500+ centres. Age limits apply per category; reserved quotas maintained. Application windows likely open March-June. Negative marking applies; thorough prep is essential. Counselling follows via MCC post-results
Aspirants should begin focused preparation well in advance by revising the syllabus thoroughly and prioritising high-weightage topics. Regular mock tests aligned with the CBT pattern will help improve accuracy and time management. Candidates must strictly adhere to internship timelines and track official bulletins on the NBEMS portal to avoid missing critical updates.