DU’s Month-Long Ban On Protests After Campus Clashes Draws Sharp Pushback From Teachers

DU Proctor Manoj Kumar Singh told Outlook the situation really worsened during the recent protests and the ban has been put into place to avoid such incidents from taking place again. “We have to protect our university. People can say whatever they want to, we will not let anyone ruin the reputation of our university,” he said.



Singh added that currently the emotions are “running high” and the university wants to prevent anyone’s sentiments from getting hurt in the future. “Seminars are most welcome but protests are completely banned,” he said, adding that the decision has been taken for maintaining law and order.