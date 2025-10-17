According to Kumar, he was tasked with maintaining order during the freshers' function when ABVP-affiliated students allegedly attacked the college's elected president, an NSUI member. He intervened impartially, but was surrounded by students, prompting police involvement. Later, in the principal's office, he claims he was pressured by a group of about 50 students, including DUSU President Aryan Maan, to resign from his committee role—which he did under duress. Shortly after, Jha entered and slapped him, an act caught on video. Kumar described the experience as unprecedented in his 30-year career, emphasizing the need for action against student misconduct to protect teachers.