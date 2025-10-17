Rooted in student political rivalries, the slap followed a disciplinary intervention by Professor Kumar during a freshers' event scuffle between ABVP and NSUI groups.
Kumar claims unprovoked assault and forced resignation; Jha alleges provocation through abuse, staring, and intoxication, apologizing but highlighting safety concerns.
Faculty bodies condemn the act as undermining academic integrity; police and university investigations underway, with calls for arrests and stricter campus discipline
At Delhi University's Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College has sparked outrage and calls for investigation after a professor was allegedly slapped by a student leader in the presence of police. The event, captured on CCTV, highlights escalating tensions between student groups and faculty amid political rivalries on campus.
Professor Sujeet Kumar, a commerce faculty member and convenor of the college's disciplinary committee, alleged that he was assaulted by Deepika Jha, the joint secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The altercation occurred on Thursday, October 16, 2025, inside the principal's office during a meeting to address a scuffle from the previous day's freshers' event and student council oath-taking ceremony.
According to Kumar, he was tasked with maintaining order during the freshers' function when ABVP-affiliated students allegedly attacked the college's elected president, an NSUI member. He intervened impartially, but was surrounded by students, prompting police involvement. Later, in the principal's office, he claims he was pressured by a group of about 50 students, including DUSU President Aryan Maan, to resign from his committee role—which he did under duress. Shortly after, Jha entered and slapped him, an act caught on video. Kumar described the experience as unprecedented in his 30-year career, emphasizing the need for action against student misconduct to protect teachers.
The video, which has circulated widely, shows Jha standing up and slapping Kumar while police officers watch without immediate intervention. An unidentified man then pushes Kumar back into his seat. Police have confirmed receiving a complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of an ongoing inquiryThe video, which has circulated widely, shows Jha standing up and slapping Kumar while police officers watch without immediate intervention. An unidentified man then pushes Kumar back into his seat. Police have confirmed receiving a complaint and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of an ongoing inquiry