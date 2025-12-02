UK Police Identify Murdered Indian Student, Issue Family Tribute

Family mourns the 30-year-old’s “energy and joy” as police renew appeal for information in Worcester killing.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
UK Police Identify Murdered Indian Student, Issue Family Tribute
UK Police Identify Murdered Indian Student, Issue Family Tribute
Summary
  • West Mercia Police identify victim as Haryana resident Vijay Kumar, found with fatal injuries in Worcester.

  • Family pays emotional tribute; five men arrested earlier remain on bail as probe continues.

  • Police and local leaders urge information, fair investigation, and swift repatriation of the body.

On Monday, the UK police department, looking into the death of a 30-year-old Indian student, officially identified him as Vijay Kumar. They also released his family's tribute to the "energy, joy, and laughter" he brought to their life and issued a fresh request for information.

Vijay was discovered with severe injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester, central England, and passed away in a hospital last Tuesday, according to information previously disclosed by West Mercia Police. Five men detained on suspicion of his murder remain on bail as the police investigation continues.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information that would help with our enquiries,” the police said.

Vijay Kumar Sheoran hailed from Jagrambas village of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana, and in a statement released by West Mercia Police, his family shared their devastation at the tragic and untimely loss of his life.

“Vijay brought energy, joy and laughter and filled our lives with warmth. Life was never dull with him around. Even in hard times, his spirit was unbreakable — he lived with purpose, passion, and heart,” the statement reads.

“Behind all his gestures was a heart that cared deeply for his family and friends. He didn’t always say it, but he showed it—in small gestures, shared glances, and unexpected kindness.

“Though his time with us was unbelievably short, it was filled with meaning. His tragic departure has left us devastated and has created a void in our lives. Saying goodbye to such a loving family member is one of life’s hardest things. We will miss Vijay deeply and carry his memory forward in the stories we tell and the love we share,” they said.

In an earlier call for information, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse of West Mercia stated that the force's thoughts are still with the deceased man's family and friends.

“Over the course of the last few days, my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life,” said Holehouse.

“As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed,” he said.

Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan had taken to social media over the weekend to condole his constituent's death and urged the Indian government to “intervene at the earliest and extend every possible support to the grieving family — especially by ensuring the urgent repatriation of his mortal remains to India”.

“We also appeal for a transparent, fair, and time-bound investigation so that justice is served and the perpetrators are held strictly accountable," he stated. 

