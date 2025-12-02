UK Police Identify Murdered Indian Student, Issue Family Tribute

On Monday, the UK police department, looking into the death of a 30-year-old Indian student, officially identified him as Vijay Kumar. They also released his family's tribute to the "energy, joy, and laughter" he brought to their life and issued a fresh request for information.



Vijay was discovered with severe injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester, central England, and passed away in a hospital last Tuesday, according to information previously disclosed by West Mercia Police. Five men detained on suspicion of his murder remain on bail as the police investigation continues.