Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

BJP minister predicts alliance victory in all 29 municipal corporations, strong show in western Maharashtra

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chandrakant Patil
Chandrakant Patil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said the Mahayuti is confident of winning all 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra.

  • He claimed the alliance has a clear edge in key western Maharashtra civic bodies like Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kolhapur.

  • Patil dismissed opposition challenges, citing strong internal assessments and improved BJP strength.

State minister Chandrakant Patil has expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti will retain control of all five municipal corporations in western Maharashtra in the upcoming civic polls.

The senior BJP leader further asserted that the Mahayuti, which consists of the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, would win mayoral positions in each of the state's 29 municipal corporations, where elections are set for January 15.

Additionally, he minimised the significance of regional and linguistic concerns brought up by competing parties in Mumbai, asserting that the coalition is still supported by both Marathi and non-Marathi voters.

In the municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Ichalkaranji, where the BJP won the 2017 civic elections, Patil is in charge of election preparations.

According to the BJP leader's internal evaluations, these municipal councils have a clear advantage. In the 165-member Pune Municipal Corporation, he continued, the BJP is well-positioned.

"We are already confident of winning around 115 seats...not less than 115. The assessment is based on a recent micro-level review of detailed constituency-wise and ward-level assessments conducted by our state BJP president, Ravindra Chavan," he said.

Following the corrective measures suggested by Chavan, at least 10 more seats can be added, Patil claimed.

BJP is almost contesting independently in Pune, with some seats shared with alliance partner Republican Party of India (A). The alliance with Shiv Sena could not fructify as no understanding could be reached between the two parties over seat-sharing.

Patil further said the BJP expects to win 80 of the 128 seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with local leaders projecting the figure could rise to 85.

In Kolhapur, the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are working in close coordination, he informed.

"It is a perfect alliance of all three partners there. Out of 81 seats, the Mahayuti is expected to secure around 65," the BJP leader said, expressing confidence that the "mayor's post will remain within the alliance irrespective of the seat-sharing arrangement." As far as the Ichalkaranji civic body in Kolhapur district is concerned, there are a total of 65 seats, and the BJP will win 55, Patil said.

While acknowledging the presence of some opposition political heavyweights in Sangli, such as NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, former BJP MP and NCP leader Sanjay Kaka Patil, and current MP Vishal Patil, he insisted that the BJP-led alliance is in a good position to outperform its prior results.

He stated that the party is optimistic about capturing at least 45 of the 78 seats, including those that the Republican Party of India (RPI), which is running on the BJP's banner, is vying for. He stressed that the Sangli alliance does not include Shiv Sena.

The BJP leader also dismissed concerns about internal challenges in Solapur, stating that despite differences, no leader was acting against party interests.

The Opposition remains fragmented, while the BJP's legislative strength in the district has improved since the last election, he said.

On the overall civic poll scenario in Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil claimed the Mahayuti alliance would win all 29 municipal corporations in the state.

Published At:
Tags

