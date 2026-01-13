Thackerays Sharpen Campaign Narrative Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Raj Thackeray also criticised controversial remarks by BJP leader K Annamalai, who had claimed during the Mahayuti campaign that “More than Maharashtra’s claim over it, Mumbai should be viewed as an international centre.” Raj Thackeray said such statements undermine Marathi identity and fuel attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. He accused the BJP-led government of pushing Hindi imposition in the state and warned that this election would decide the future and existence of the Marathi people.