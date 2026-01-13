Thackerays Sharpen Campaign Narrative Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Raj Thackeray used graphics to flag the Adani Group’s rapid expansion since 2014, accusing the Centre of policy bias and warning against threats to Marathi identity.
Aaditya Thackeray listed Shiv Sena (UBT)-era civic projects and challenged CM Devendra Fadnavis to show comparable work.
Uddhav Thackeray framed the BMC polls as crucial for Mumbai and the interests of Marathi people.
In a rare show of unity, the Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) held a joint campaign meeting at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on December 11. The long-delayed BMC elections are scheduled for January 15. Raj Thackeray’s sharp critique of the Adani group's expansion, with visual presentations, Aaditya Thackeray’s development-focused pitch, and Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to the Marathi manoos together set the tone for the campaign’s final phase.
A joint election rally of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) at Shivaji Park on Sunday turned into a significant political moment ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled for January 15. The Thackeray brothers pushed their narrative beyond Marathi identity in the final stage of the campaign, with the masterstroke of Raj Thackeray’s speech.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray delivered a speech that dominated the rally and has since triggered broad discussion on social media. Using graphics, Thackeray highlighted the rapid expansion of the Adani Group since 2014, arguing that the Centre has framed policies favouring a single corporate conglomerate. The visuals he presented are now being widely shared online.
Raj Thackeray also criticised controversial remarks by BJP leader K Annamalai, who had claimed during the Mahayuti campaign that “More than Maharashtra’s claim over it, Mumbai should be viewed as an international centre.” Raj Thackeray said such statements undermine Marathi identity and fuel attempts to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. He accused the BJP-led government of pushing Hindi imposition in the state and warned that this election would decide the future and existence of the Marathi people.
The rally marked the first joint public meeting of the Thackeray brothers in nearly two decades. Along with Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray delivered a fiery speech backed by evidence. He revisited projects initiated during the Sena’s earlier tenure. The geotechnical surveys for the Coastal Road desalination project and the BDD Chawl redevelopment began under the Thackerays’ leadership. Aaditya Thackeray also referred to BMC’s assets of fixed deposits and the introduction of Rs five BEST bus fares - an initiative started under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership.
Responding to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s earlier challenge, Aaditya Thackeray challenged him to show comparable development work.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray raised concerns over Mumbai’s development and referred to the Badlapur sexual assault case, questioning the killing of one accused in a police encounter. At the same time, another (Tushar Apte) received a BJP ticket. He said the rape accused must be punished, but questioned the circumstances of the encounter.
The Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are contesting the BMC elections together, while the Congress, also part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is contesting separately in alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in Mumbai. They face a strong challenge from the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).
The Shiv Sena (UBT) & MNS alliance has released a joint manifesto, promising crèches for children, registration of domestic workers with a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,500, and a fully equipped cancer hospital. However, the rally did not address concerns about the closure of Marathi-medium schools or the politics of demolition.
Mumbai votes on January 15 to elect councillors for its 227 BMC wards. With an annual budget of Rs 75,000 crore, Asia’s largest municipal corporation has remained without elected representatives for over three and a half years, run instead by administrator Bhushan Gagrani.