National

Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shot Dead In Retaliation After Firing At Police

Akshay Shinde, who was accused of sexually abusing two minor girls in the Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane, died in retaliatory fire after he opened fire at police in an attempt to escape.

Akshay Shinde
Badlapur rape case accuse Akshay Shinde Photo: X
info_icon

Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde reportedly shot himself after snatching a gun from the police constable who was escorting him while being taken into police custody on Monday. Two police officers also got severely injured while trying to stop him.

As per the reports of news agency PTI, when the vehicle reached near Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched the revolver of one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two to three rounds, injuring the officer. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, injuring him. He was being transported from Badlapur to Taloja jail at around 5:30 pm. Two police officers were also injured when several rounds of bullets were shot in the act.

He was severely injured and was admitted to the hospital where he later died. An assistant police inspector, injured in the firing by Shinde, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Bombay High Court.(File photo) | - PTI
‘It’s Crucial To Educate Boys’: Bombay HC Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the “encounter” was done to save “some other” people. Whereas, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, “This is shocking. There should be a judicial probe into this incident.”

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has questioned if this “encounter” was done to save trustees of the school who have not been arrested so far.

Akshay Shinde's uncle told a Marathi TV channel that he met Akshay at Taloja jail on Monday and was told that police were beating him up on a regular basis.

Akshay Shinde was the prime accused of the Badlapur rape case where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. On August 17, the police arrested Shinde for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. He allegedly abused them in the school’s toilet.

The Badlapur rape case shook the entire Maharashtra leading to protests across the state and a massive outrage in Badlapur leading to protests where people took to Railway tracks to protest and demand justice.

People block railway tracks to protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school, at Badlapur railway station, in Thane district - PTI
Badlapur: School Vandalised, Trains Blocked In Protest Over Alleged Sex Abuse Of Kindergarten Girls

BY Outlook Web Desk

The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The Bombay High Court, on September 3, directed the police to build a “watertight” case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.

Akshay Shinde, who had married thrice, was also accused of forcing his second wife to have “unnatural sex” with him. The Boisar police had filed a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Badlapur (East) station.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  2. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  3. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: MBSG 3-2 NEUFC; Jason Cummins Gives Mariners Lead
  2. Erling Haaland In Cricket Whites: Manchester City's Funny 'Centurion' Post Goes Viral
  3. Carlo Ancelotti In It For The Long Haul With Real Madrid Ahead Of 300th Game
  4. Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle's EFL Cup Match Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon
  5. North Korea Win Record-Equalling Third Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  2. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  3. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Airport To Be Renamed Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj International Airport
  2. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
  3. Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots Himself While In Police Custody
  4. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
  5. The River Refugees Of The Ganga
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  2. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  3. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  4. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 274, Deadliest Attack So Far
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights