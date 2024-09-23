Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde reportedly shot himself after snatching a gun from the police constable who was escorting him while being taken into police custody on Monday. Two police officers also got severely injured while trying to stop him.
As per the reports of news agency PTI, when the vehicle reached near Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched the revolver of one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two to three rounds, injuring the officer. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, injuring him. He was being transported from Badlapur to Taloja jail at around 5:30 pm. Two police officers were also injured when several rounds of bullets were shot in the act.
He was severely injured and was admitted to the hospital where he later died. An assistant police inspector, injured in the firing by Shinde, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the “encounter” was done to save “some other” people. Whereas, leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said, “This is shocking. There should be a judicial probe into this incident.”
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has questioned if this “encounter” was done to save trustees of the school who have not been arrested so far.
Akshay Shinde's uncle told a Marathi TV channel that he met Akshay at Taloja jail on Monday and was told that police were beating him up on a regular basis.
Akshay Shinde was the prime accused of the Badlapur rape case where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. On August 17, the police arrested Shinde for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. He allegedly abused them in the school’s toilet.
The Badlapur rape case shook the entire Maharashtra leading to protests across the state and a massive outrage in Badlapur leading to protests where people took to Railway tracks to protest and demand justice.
The state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. The Bombay High Court, on September 3, directed the police to build a “watertight” case and do not file a charge sheet hurriedly under public pressure.
Akshay Shinde, who had married thrice, was also accused of forcing his second wife to have “unnatural sex” with him. The Boisar police had filed a case under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. They later transferred the case to Badlapur (East) station.