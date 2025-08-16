Bob Simpson Obituary: Legendary Former Australian Test Captain And Coach Passes Away At 89

Former Australian cricket captain and coach Bob Simpson has died aged 89, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praising the all-rounder for his "extraordinary service" to the sport

Bob Simpson Obituary
Bob Simpson Obituary: Former Australian captain and coach, has passed away at the age of 89.
  • Bob Simpson, former Australian captain and coach, has passed away At 89

  • Made a remarkable comeback in 1977 at 41, leading Australia with experience and resilience

  • Scored ten Test centuries, including a triple hundred, and later helped rebuild a struggling national team

Former Australian Test captain and pioneering coach Bob Simpson has died in Sydney at the age of 89, leaving a lasting legacy on Australian cricket.

Simpson was one of Australia’s cricketing legends, whose influence on the game spanned decades and left a lasting legacy. A gifted all-rounder, he excelled as a batsman, leg-spinner, and slip fielder. Between 1957 and 1978, Simpson played 62 Tests, scoring at an average of 46.81 and taking 71 wickets.

He debuted in first-class cricket for New South Wales at just 16, eventually amassing over 21,000 runs and 349 wickets, cementing his reputation as one of Australia’s finest all-rounders.

After initially retiring in 1968 with 50 Tests and 29 as captain, Simpson made a remarkable return in 1977 at the age of 41 amid the World Series Cricket upheaval. He captained Australia in five home Tests against India and five away Tests against a strong West Indies side, bringing experience, calm leadership, and resilience to a team in transition.

His comeback underscored both his talent and his lifelong dedication to Australian cricket.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the all-rounder for his "extraordinary service" to the sport. Cricket Australia confirmed Simpson’s death in Sydney in a statement on Saturday.

Bob Simpson Career Highlights

Simpson scored ten Test centuries, all as captain, including a memorable 311 against England in Manchester in 1964, his first hundred in his 30th Test, and added two more double-centuries. His batting average rose from 33.67 before assuming captaincy to 54.07 while leading Australia.

He also formed one of Australia’s most successful opening partnerships with Bill Lawry, their 382-run stand against the West Indies in 1965 still standing as the national record for the first wicket.

In 1986, Bob Simpson was recalled by the Australian Cricket Board (now Cricket Australia) to help revive a struggling Test team that had not won a series in over two years. Working alongside captain Allan Border, he helped instill discipline and work ethic in a young generation, including David Boon, Dean Jones, Steve Waugh, Craig McDermott, and Merv Hughes.

Simpson joined the selection panel in 1987, shaping Australia’s next golden generation, bringing in stars like Mark Taylor, Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, and Glenn McGrath. Under his guidance, Australia won the 1987 World Cup, regained the Ashes in 1989, and claimed the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1995, establishing themselves as the unofficial world No. 1 Test side.

Simpson became Australia’s first full-time cricket coach in the 1980s, steering the national team through a period of resurgence and shaping the careers of top players, including Shane Warne.

In recognition of his immense contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985.

Across his first-class career, Simpson amassed 21,029 runs at an average of 56.22, scored 60 centuries, and claimed 349 wickets at 38.07, earning his place as one of Australia’s most accomplished all-rounders, according to the Hall of Fame.

