Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Durban Super Giants face Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 match 18
Toss has been delayed due to rain
Check live streaming and other details below
Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face off in Match 18 of the SA20 2025-26 season at Kingsmead, Durban, on January 9, with both teams chasing momentum in the South African T20 league.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape sit atop the points table with strong form and several convincing wins, boasting top performers like Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow who have powered their batting lineup this season.
Meanwhile, the Super Giants have found consistency harder to come by, with just one win in six games so far, placing them mid-table and in need of a crucial victory to keep playoff hopes alive. The pitch at Kingsmead typically favours batsmen, making it likely that both teams will aim to put up competitive totals under lights.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26: Toss
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26: Playing XIs
Playing XIs will be announced after the toss.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Durban Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26: Squads
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock(w), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Lewis Gregory, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Lutho Sipamla, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, James Coles, Mitchell Van Buuren, Allah Ghazanfar, JP King, Christopher King
Durbans Super Giants: Kane Williamson, Marques Ackerman, Jos Buttler, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Evan Jones, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Noor Ahmad, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem, Liam Livingstone, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, David Bedingham, Andile Simelane, Gysbert Wege