Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming, SA20 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on MI Cape Town in Match 29 of the SA20 2026 at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have already qualified for the knockouts, but a three-wicket loss against MI Cape Town in their previous outing dented their hopes of finishing in the top two. SEC will look to reverse that outcome today and leapfrog the teams at the top.
MI Cape Town, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table despite their last win. MICT are still mathematically in contention for qualification, but need to win tonight’s game with a bonus point. Furthermore, they will need Paarl Royals to beat Joburg Super Kings.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Tristan Stubbs won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s SA20 2026 Match 29.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Chris Green, James Coles, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Captains Speak
Tristan Stubbs (SEC): "We're going to bowl. We're not sure with the wind what a good score will be and feel like chasing will be a good option. Not too much different. Just about doing basics well for a long period. We've got Green in for Gregory."
Nicholas Pooran (MICT): "Toss is really important but we have no control. Would've bowled first as well. It's a fresh pitch, lovely atmosphere. We have messed it up a couple of occasions. It's been a challenging tournament and we're happy to have the opportunity to play a good game. Takes time definitely. Doesn't mean if you have a team of superstars, you're going to win a tournament. Same team."
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Full Squads
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Quinton de Kock (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Tristan Stubbs (c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Adam Milne, Anrich Nortje, Christopher King, JP King, Mitchell Van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla.
MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Nicholas Pooran (c), George Linde, Kieron Pollard, Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Trent Boult, Karim Janat, Jacques Snyman, Dwaine Pretorius, Tom Moores, Thomas Kaber, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tristan Luus, Daniel Lategan.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026: Live Streaming Details
The SA20 2026 matches, including Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.