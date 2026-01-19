Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

Check who won yesterday's SA20 2026 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape & MI Cape Town, to be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) Vs MI Cape Town (MICT).
Kieron Pollard of MI Cape Town and Matthew Breetzke of Sunrisers Eastern Cape during match 29 of the SA20 season 4 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) and MI Cape Town (MICT). Photo: SA20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape took on MI Cape Town in Gqeberha

  • MI Cape Town’s Season 4 Playoffs aspirations came to an end with defeat

  • MICT were the current holders of the SA20 trophy

Sunrisers Eastern Cape delivered a commanding performance that not only secured the two-time champions’ place at the top of the SA20 table but also dashed MI Cape Town’s Season 4 Playoffs aspirations, edging them out by seven wickets in a thrilling contest at St George’s Park on Sunday.

MI Cape Town required a bonus point victory to stay in contention, but now the final playoff place on offer will be a straight shootout between Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants. DSG’s hopes are hinging on JSK losing to Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Monday. Victory for JSK will see DSG eliminated.

The Royals can still overtake the Sunrisers at the top of the table should they beat JSK, but Adrian Birrell’s side have secured their place in the Qualifier 1 at Kingsmead on Wednesday as they can no longer finish outside the top two on the final SA20 standings.

The seven-wicket victory was the perfect sendoff for the Orange Army as the unofficial 12th man had once again come out in their thousands for the fifth game in succession to support the local team.

They were not disappointed with new Australian import Chris Green delivering an excellent performance with the ball on his Sunrisers debut. The off-spinner, who was born in South Africa, made the most of the spin friendly conditions to finish with 3/29.

He was ably supported by off-spinner James Coles (1/17) as the Sunrisers limited MI Cape Town to 148/6.

Reeza Hendricks was the cornerstone of MI Cape Town’s innings with an undefeated 70 (44 balls, 8x4, 1x6) and George Linde struck a quickfire 30 off 17 balls (4x6), but they needed much more to push for the bonus point win.

The four Player of the Match candidates were Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Chris Green and Reeza Hendricks with Breetzke winning 51% of the fan vote.

Sunrisers’ chase centred around Quinton de Kock (56 off 49 balls, 6x4, 2x6) once again with the in-form opener sharing a 109-run partnership for the second wicket with Matthew Breetzke (66 off 55 balls, 8x4).

Both departed with victory in sight to create tension all around the ground, but Jordan Hermann held his nerve to hit the winning runs off the penultimate ball of the match to send St George’s Park into seventh heaven.

Brief Score:

SEC: 149/3 (19.5/20)

MICT:  148/6 (20/20)

