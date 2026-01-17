MI Cape Town Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 26 – Check Result

All the Sunrisers batters struggled to adapt to a two-paced Newlands surface with only Marco Jansen striking the ball with any sort of freedom. The lanky allrounder stroked four sixes and three boundaries in his 23-ball 48 and along with a sedate 28 off 27 balls from James Coles, the Sunrisers posted 139/9 in their allotted 20 overs.