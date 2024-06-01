  1. HOME
Name: Trent Boult

Born: July 22, 1989, in Rotorua, New Zealand
Spouse: Gert Smith

Trent Alexander Boult is a New Zealand international cricketer who represents the New Zealand cricket team in all formats. He also plays in various T20 leagues around the globe as a fast bowler. Boult was a key member of the New Zealand team that won the 2019-21 ICC World Test Championship. He was a part of the New Zealand squad to finish as runners-up at the 2015 Cricket World Cup and as runners-up at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batsman. In November 2018, he became the third bowler for New Zealand to take a hat-trick in ODIs. In June 2019, he became the first bowler for New Zealand to take a hat-trick in the Cricket World Cup.

In 2007 Boulte was part of New Zealand’s team for the Under-19 World Cup. In January 2009, he was selected for the New Zealand squad for the one-day series against Australia.

In the 2011-12 season, Boult made his Test debut in the Second Test against Australia. In 2012, Boult performed well as a bowler against West Indies, India, and Sri Lanka.

In the Trans-Tasman trophy 2015-16 series in Australia, the first-ever day-night test match in history, Boult became the first New Zealander to take a five-wicket haul in a day-night test. In 2015 he was named in the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2015 World Cup by the ICC.

In 2018, was part of the New Zealand team that played against England. New Zealand went on to win the series. At the NZC Annual Awards, he received the Men’s Test Player of the Year and the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the best International player of the year.

In 2019, he was named in New Zealand’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. In the same year, he was selected to play for the Toronto Nationals franchise team in the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

In 2015, Boult received a maiden call-up into the Indian Premiere League by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2017, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders team. He also played for Delhi Capitals from 2018-2019 in the IPL.

In 2020 IPL, Boult was traded by Delhi to the Mumbai Indians. In the 2022 IPL auction, Boult was bought by the Rajasthan Royals.

