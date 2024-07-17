MI New York and Sam Francisco Unicorns will clash in match 16 of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday morning. (More Cricket News)
Kieron Pollard-led MI New York have won only a single match out of five so far and they are currently in fifth position in the points table. San Francisco Unicorns, on the other hand, are in third position with five points in four matches.
Despite having some world-class players in their side, MI New York have not been very impressive. Nicholas Pooran, who was in fine form during the T20 World Cup has failed to play and big impactful inning this season. Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje all looked futile in the second season of MLC.
The Corey Anderson-led SFU have won all but one game this season. Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short have done good batting so far. Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf and Matt Henry have done their job pretty well.
Here are all the details of the MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 16 live streaming:
When is the MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 16 will be played on July 18, Thursday (July 19, Friday at 6:00 AM IST) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Squads:
MI New York: Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim David, Rashid Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Ehsan Adil, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Steven Taylor, Kagiso Rabada, Heath Richards, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Sunny Patel, Rushil Ugarkar
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis (wk), Corey Anderson (c), Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Abrar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Dhillon, Karima Gore, Jahmar Hamilton, Matt Henry