Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers face Sydney Thunder in Match 25 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 on Tuesday, 6 January, at the Adelaide Oval, promising another dose of exciting cricket.
The Strikers sit sixth on the points table, with two wins from five games. Coming off a disappointing loss to Perth Scorchers, they will need to play with confidence to keep their top-four hopes alive.
Sydney Thunder, led by David Warner, have had a tough campaign, winning just one of six matches and losing their last three. Tuesday’s clash offers a chance to bounce back, but their chances of a top-four finish remain slim.
Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Sydney Thunder have won the toss and have opted to bowl against Adelaide Strikers.
Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Mackenzie Harvey(w), Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Jerrssis Wadia, Luke Wood, Hasan Ali, Lloyd Pope
Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Matthew Gilkes, David Warner(c), Sam Konstas, Sam Billings(w), Nic Maddinson, Daniel Sams, David Willey, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Wes Agar
Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunder, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.