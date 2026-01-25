Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Big Bash League 2025-26 final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers: preview, bat flip update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Captains at the bat flip for the Big Bash League 2025-26 final between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. Photo: X/BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers in Qualifier

  • Sydney had to overcome Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger to enter final

  • Scorchers won the bat flip and decided to field first

The two best performing teams in Big Bash League history collide for the big prize as the Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers in the 2025-26 finale, at the Perth Stadium on Sunday (January 25). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The Scorchers beat the Sixers in the Qualifier by 48 runs to enter the summit clash, following which Sydney had to overcome Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger to set up another meeting with Ashton Turner's men.

File photo of Australia bowler Nathan Ellis. - | Photo: X/CricketAus
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Face Setback As Hamstring Problem Sidelines Nathan Ellis

BY PTI

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Bat Flip Update

After a brief delay due to rain, Perth Scorchers won the bat flip and decided to field first against Sydney Sixers.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman

Related Content
Related Content

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League final be telecast and live streamed?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Squads

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman, Joel Paris, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jordan Silk

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Sarfaraz Brothers Shine As MUM Pip HYD By 9 Wickets

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien LIVE Score, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: German Easily Through To Quarters

  3. Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova Highlights, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: World No.3 Secures Quarter-Final Spot

  4. Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Pips Victoria Mboko To Storm Into Quarterfinals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul Highlights, AO 2026 4th Round: World No.1 Books Spot In Quarter-Finals In Style

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

  4. Chennai Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Heavy Rain Over the Weekend

  5. Amartya Sen Flags ‘Undue Haste’ In WB Electoral Roll Revision Ahead Of Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  3. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. WEF Ends In Davos With Global Warnings, India As Bright Spot

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley