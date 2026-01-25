Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers in Qualifier
Sydney had to overcome Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger to enter final
Scorchers won the bat flip and decided to field first
The two best performing teams in Big Bash League history collide for the big prize as the Perth Scorchers take on the Sydney Sixers in the 2025-26 finale, at the Perth Stadium on Sunday (January 25). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
The Scorchers beat the Sixers in the Qualifier by 48 runs to enter the summit clash, following which Sydney had to overcome Hobart Hurricanes in the Challenger to set up another meeting with Ashton Turner's men.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Bat Flip Update
After a brief delay due to rain, Perth Scorchers won the bat flip and decided to field first against Sydney Sixers.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Playing XIs
Sydney Sixers: Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League final be telecast and live streamed?
The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
Perth Scorchers Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League Final: Squads
Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Finn Allen, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Jhye Richardson, Brody Couch, David Payne, Mahli Beardman, Joel Paris, Nick Hobson, Luke Holt
Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Hayden Kerr, Mitchell Perry, Jordan Silk