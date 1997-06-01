Joshua Ryan Philippe is an Australian cricketer who is a wicket-keeper batsman. Philippe's professional career began with his Twenty20 debut for the Perth Scorchers against the Sydney Sixers in the 2017–18 Big Bash League (BBL) season on 23 December 2017. Before his T20 debut, Philippe had already showcased his batting skills by scoring 88 runs from 92 balls while opening the batting against England in a warm-up match representing a Western Australia XI ahead of the 2017–18 Ashes series.

In February 2018, Philippe made his first-class debut for Western Australia in the 2017–18 Sheffield Shield season. Later that year, in September, he made his List A debut for Western Australia in the 2018–19 JLT One-Day Cup. Philippe's performances soon began to attract attention; he won the Player of the Match award when the Prime Minister's XI beat the touring South Africans on 31 October 2018. In this match, he was the top-scorer with 57 runs and made four dismissals while conceding no byes in the South African innings.

In July 2020, he was named in a 26-man preliminary squad of players to begin training ahead of a possible tour to England following the COVID-19 pandemic. In August 2020, Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures would be taking place, and Philippe was included in the touring party, although he did not play during the series.

Philippe made his international debut in February 2021 when he was named in Australia's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against New Zealand. He made his T20I debut for Australia on 22 February 2021 against New Zealand. Later, in June 2021, Philippe was named in Australia's limited-overs squad for their West Indies and Bangladesh tours. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut on 20 July 2021 for Australia against the West Indies.

One of Philippe's significant early performances came in the opening match of the 2021–22 Marsh One-Day Cup, where he scored his first century in List A cricket, making 137 runs against South Australia. This performance was a testament to his growing consistency and ability to deliver under pressure.

Philippe's talent was not limited to domestic and international cricket; he also made his mark in T20 franchise leagues worldwide. In the 2020 IPL auction, Philippe was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He played for RCB in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 78 runs in five innings. Although retained for the 2021 season, Philippe withdrew from the tournament before it started for personal reasons.