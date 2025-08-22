India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Welcome!
Good afternoon, Indian football fans! This is the start of our live coverage of today’s SAFF U17 Women’s Championship match between India and Bangladesh. The action in Thimphu, Bhutan, starts at 2:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Where To Watch?
India's SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 matches will be live-streamed on Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Starting XIs
India: Munni (gk), Julan Nongmaithem (c), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Anushka Kumari, Pearl Fernandes, Shveta Rani, Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam, Alisha Lyngdoh, Pritika Barman
Bangladesh: Mst Yearzan Begum (gk), Arpita Biswas (c), Shiuly Roy, Arifa Akter, Kranuching Marma, Mamoni Chakma, Umma Kulsum, Alpi Akter, Thuinuye Marma, Fatema Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Opening Day Results
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Kick Off! IND 0-0 BAN
Referee Tamang Meera blows her whistle, and the second round match is underway, with India kicking off the first half. Stay tuned.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 3' IND 0-0 BAN
India re comfortable on the ball at the moment, but Bangladesh are trying to counter when they can in the early moments - hoping to catch the Indian defence slacking. It has not worked yet.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 11' IND 0-0 BAN
Controversy early on in the match. Bangladeshi goalkeeper Yearzan takes a goalkick, but crosses over the penalty box line while doing so. The referee blows for a free-kick, but the Indian players are not happy. A bit of arguing goes on in the box, resulting in a yellow card for Bangladesh head coach Mahbubur Rahman.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Pearl SCORES! | 14' IND 1-0 BAN
India get a lucky break to open the scoring, as Pearl Fernandes found herself played through with a deflected through ball. The number nine ran past her markers and took a left-footed shot from inside the box. Yearzan went down quickly and got two hands on it, but her effort is weak, and the ball bounces over into the back of the net.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 19' IND 1-0 BAN
What is happening with Bangladesh's defence? Pearl is played through again with a lofted ball. The forward looks to break free, but Yearzan rushes out of her box and steals it 25 yards away before kicking it away. It was messy from the goalkeeper, but effective.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 26' IND 1-0 BAN
Credit to Bangladesh for sulking and parking the bus after going down early, considering what happened to Nepal. They are still dangerous on the counter, with Fatema Akter having a shot at Munni's goal, although the Indian custodian is not worried.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 34' IND 1-0 BAN
Despite India's dominance of ball posession, it has been pretty open in the first half, as both teams are trying to use long balls and their wingers to open up the opponents' defence. India, for their part, have not been clinical with the half-chances that they have created. Can Bangladesh punish them before half-time?
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 41' IND 1-0 BAN
Right-back Pritika Barman does very well to go past two Bangladeshi defenders in the box, but then comically slips while trying to turn and cross. The shot results in a corner, and India almost poke it in, but Bangladesh clear somehow.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 44' IND 1-0 BAN
Surprising decision by the Bangladesh head coach, bringing on two players before half-time. Mamoni and Fatema are brought off, and Almina and Momita Khatoon come on to play the final couple of minutes in the first half.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Half Time! | IND 1-0 BAN
Four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, but Bangladesh restrict India to shots from long distances which do not cause much trouble to Yearzan. At the break, it's Pearl Fernandes' strike that is the difference between the two teams.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Second Half Starts! | IND 1-0 BAN
Bangladesh get the second half underway in Thimphu. India have clearly been the better side, but the goal difference is still down to just one, and Bangladesh have had their fair chances to level scores. Stay tuned!
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 50' IND 1-0 BAN
It has been a really poor start to the second half, to be honest, with both sides struggling to string together a couple of passes, instead relying on long balls towards the striker. India are trying to slow down the tempo of the game, wasting the extra seconds when they get the chance.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 56' IND 1-0 BAN
Banlgadesh push ahead down the flanks, with Prity getting a free run on the right wing. The attacker is caught in two minds whether to shoot or cross, and at the end, her effort is neither - and goes high and wide.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 61' IND 1-0 BAN
With India's attack flatlining, Joakim Alexandersson makes a double change. Anita Dungdung and Bonifilla Shullai come on in places of Pearl Fernandes and Shveta Rani.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 66' IND 1-0 BAN
After a clash with Prity, Indian skipper Julan comes off the worse after seemingly twisting her ankle. She goes down in pain, and after a lengthy period of treatment, she is stretchered off the field. Thandamoni Baskey comes on in her place.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 71' IND 1-0 BAN
Bangladesh stood firm with a strong defensive block as India came close to doubling their lead. The goalkeeper, however, threw herself into action, pulling off a crucial save to keep the scoreboard intact.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Shullai SCORES! | 76' IND 2-0 BAN
India double their lead as Bonifilia Shullai curled a corner straight into the net, a stunning strike! For a match that has not been of the highest quality, an Olimpico was the last thing on the cards, but football is a funny game, and India are on top now. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are on the ropes.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 86' IND 2-0 BAN
Bangladesh need a goal quickly, but the Indian defence is giving them absolutely no space at all. Prity has an effort from 40 yards out from a free-kick, and, credit to her, it's on target. However, it's straight at Munni, and India are untroubled.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 90' IND 2-0 BAN
It's still not over for Bangladesh - who are pushing hard for a goal - as the fourth official indicates a minimum of eight minutes to be added on at the end of the ninety.
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Full Time! | IND 2-0 BAN
The referee blows her whistle, and that's that at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu. Despite their wastefulness in front of goal, it was a comfortable win for the Indian side at the end. Two wins out of two for the Blue Colts.