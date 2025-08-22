India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

India vs Bangladesh, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: Bonifilia Shullai celebrates after scoring her goal. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

Catch the highlights of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 match between India U17 Women and Bangladesh U17 Women at the Changlimithang Football Stadium on Friday, 22 August 2025. India made it two wins out of two with a 2-0 victory over Bangladesh in the round two fixture. Pearl Fernandes gave India the lead in the 14th minute with a composed finish from inside the box. Both sides had plenty of chances to score the next goal. However, India doubled their lead in the 76th minute with a moment of magic, with substitute Bonifilia Shullai scoring an Olimpico directly from the corner flag. Catch the play-by-play updates from the India vs Bangladesh match right here.

22 Aug 2025, 01:24:06 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025: Welcome! Good afternoon, Indian football fans! This is the start of our live coverage of today's SAFF U17 Women's Championship match between India and Bangladesh. The action in Thimphu, Bhutan, starts at 2:30 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

22 Aug 2025, 01:38:22 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Where To Watch? India's SAFF U17 Women's Championship 2025 matches will be live-streamed on Sportzworkz YouTube channel for free.

22 Aug 2025, 02:02:41 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Starting XIs India: Munni (gk), Julan Nongmaithem (c), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Anushka Kumari, Pearl Fernandes, Shveta Rani, Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam, Alisha Lyngdoh, Pritika Barman View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Football (@indianfootball) Bangladesh: Mst Yearzan Begum (gk), Arpita Biswas (c), Shiuly Roy, Arifa Akter, Kranuching Marma, Mamoni Chakma, Umma Kulsum, Alpi Akter, Thuinuye Marma, Fatema Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity

22 Aug 2025, 02:30:09 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Kick Off! IND 0-0 BAN Referee Tamang Meera blows her whistle, and the second round match is underway, with India kicking off the first half. Stay tuned.

22 Aug 2025, 02:32:56 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 3' IND 0-0 BAN India re comfortable on the ball at the moment, but Bangladesh are trying to counter when they can in the early moments - hoping to catch the Indian defence slacking. It has not worked yet.

22 Aug 2025, 02:41:12 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 11' IND 0-0 BAN Controversy early on in the match. Bangladeshi goalkeeper Yearzan takes a goalkick, but crosses over the penalty box line while doing so. The referee blows for a free-kick, but the Indian players are not happy. A bit of arguing goes on in the box, resulting in a yellow card for Bangladesh head coach Mahbubur Rahman.

22 Aug 2025, 02:44:22 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Pearl SCORES! | 14' IND 1-0 BAN India get a lucky break to open the scoring, as Pearl Fernandes found herself played through with a deflected through ball. The number nine ran past her markers and took a left-footed shot from inside the box. Yearzan went down quickly and got two hands on it, but her effort is weak, and the ball bounces over into the back of the net.

22 Aug 2025, 02:49:11 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 19' IND 1-0 BAN What is happening with Bangladesh's defence? Pearl is played through again with a lofted ball. The forward looks to break free, but Yearzan rushes out of her box and steals it 25 yards away before kicking it away. It was messy from the goalkeeper, but effective.

22 Aug 2025, 02:55:34 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 26' IND 1-0 BAN Credit to Bangladesh for sulking and parking the bus after going down early, considering what happened to Nepal. They are still dangerous on the counter, with Fatema Akter having a shot at Munni's goal, although the Indian custodian is not worried.

22 Aug 2025, 03:04:09 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 34' IND 1-0 BAN Despite India's dominance of ball posession, it has been pretty open in the first half, as both teams are trying to use long balls and their wingers to open up the opponents' defence. India, for their part, have not been clinical with the half-chances that they have created. Can Bangladesh punish them before half-time?

22 Aug 2025, 03:10:25 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 41' IND 1-0 BAN Right-back Pritika Barman does very well to go past two Bangladeshi defenders in the box, but then comically slips while trying to turn and cross. The shot results in a corner, and India almost poke it in, but Bangladesh clear somehow.

22 Aug 2025, 03:13:28 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 44' IND 1-0 BAN Surprising decision by the Bangladesh head coach, bringing on two players before half-time. Mamoni and Fatema are brought off, and Almina and Momita Khatoon come on to play the final couple of minutes in the first half.

22 Aug 2025, 03:19:45 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Half Time! | IND 1-0 BAN Four minutes of added time at the end of the first half, but Bangladesh restrict India to shots from long distances which do not cause much trouble to Yearzan. At the break, it's Pearl Fernandes' strike that is the difference between the two teams.

22 Aug 2025, 03:34:22 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Second Half Starts! | IND 1-0 BAN Bangladesh get the second half underway in Thimphu. India have clearly been the better side, but the goal difference is still down to just one, and Bangladesh have had their fair chances to level scores. Stay tuned!

22 Aug 2025, 03:39:43 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 50' IND 1-0 BAN It has been a really poor start to the second half, to be honest, with both sides struggling to string together a couple of passes, instead relying on long balls towards the striker. India are trying to slow down the tempo of the game, wasting the extra seconds when they get the chance.

22 Aug 2025, 03:45:35 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 56' IND 1-0 BAN Banlgadesh push ahead down the flanks, with Prity getting a free run on the right wing. The attacker is caught in two minds whether to shoot or cross, and at the end, her effort is neither - and goes high and wide.

22 Aug 2025, 03:50:33 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 61' IND 1-0 BAN With India's attack flatlining, Joakim Alexandersson makes a double change. Anita Dungdung and Bonifilla Shullai come on in places of Pearl Fernandes and Shveta Rani.

22 Aug 2025, 03:54:54 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 66' IND 1-0 BAN After a clash with Prity, Indian skipper Julan comes off the worse after seemingly twisting her ankle. She goes down in pain, and after a lengthy period of treatment, she is stretchered off the field. Thandamoni Baskey comes on in her place.

22 Aug 2025, 04:03:14 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 71' IND 1-0 BAN Bangladesh stood firm with a strong defensive block as India came close to doubling their lead. The goalkeeper, however, threw herself into action, pulling off a crucial save to keep the scoreboard intact.

22 Aug 2025, 04:10:26 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Shullai SCORES! | 76' IND 2-0 BAN India double their lead as Bonifilia Shullai curled a corner straight into the net, a stunning strike! For a match that has not been of the highest quality, an Olimpico was the last thing on the cards, but football is a funny game, and India are on top now. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are on the ropes.

22 Aug 2025, 04:15:27 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 86' IND 2-0 BAN Bangladesh need a goal quickly, but the Indian defence is giving them absolutely no space at all. Prity has an effort from 40 yards out from a free-kick, and, credit to her, it's on target. However, it's straight at Munni, and India are untroubled.

22 Aug 2025, 04:19:31 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: 90' IND 2-0 BAN It's still not over for Bangladesh - who are pushing hard for a goal - as the fourth official indicates a minimum of eight minutes to be added on at the end of the ninety.