AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Shia body says Islam forbids killing innocents, rejects terror at Lucknow meet.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
AISPLB Condemns Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
AISPLB Condemns Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh Photo: AP
Summary
  • AISPLB condemned recent mob killings of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, calling the acts un-Islamic.

  • The board said terrorism and those supporting it are enemies of mankind.

  • A 23-point resolution sought repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act and greater Shia representation.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) denounced the crimes committed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh on Sunday, stating that Islam forbids the killing of any innocent person and that those who commit such crimes in the name of their faith should abstain.

At the annual conference of the AISPLB, which was held at the Bara Imambara here, the condemnation took place. Ulema and Muslim scholars from Bangladesh, Nepal, and other Indian states attended.

"The meeting strongly condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and stated that Islam strictly prohibits the killing of any innocent person, and those who commit such inhumane acts in the name of religion should refrain from doing so," AISPLB general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das (27), was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district earlier this month. About 12 people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

Another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal alias Samrat, was killed by a mob in Rajbari Town on December 24. However, the Bangladeshi government has stated that the incident was not a communal attack and that Mondal was charged in multiple criminal charges, including extortion and murder.

Abbas went on to say that the convention said that any act of terrorism that takes place anywhere in the world is absolutely unacceptable and that anyone who commits acts of terrorism, supports terrorists, or provide them any type of aid are enemies of mankind.

He stated that a strong campaign against terrorism should be started in order to intimidate the few terrorists.

A 23-point resolution was unanimously approved at the conference, according to the AISPLB general secretary.

The resolution called for the government to repeal the Waqf Amendment Act, reevaluate the National Register of Citizens and the uniform civil code, establish a Waqf protection commission modelled after the Minority Commission, give Shias sufficient representation in the Central Haj Committee, put pressure on the Saudi Arabian government to permit Shias to build shrines at Jannatul Baqi in Medina for the daughter of Prophet Muhammad and the four Imams, and set aside seats for Shia Muslims in state assemblies and Parliament.

Abbas said that the resolution also stated that due to the wrong policies of some Muslim rulers in the past and the activities of some extremist elements in the present, the image of Islam and Muslims has been tarnished not only in India but throughout the world.

Taking advantage of this, anti-Islam elements spread hatred against the religion and Muslims. The AISPLB will contact those people and parties in India and abroad who are either victims of misconceptions about Muslims or who continuously speak out against Muslims through their speeches and writings to present the real picture, he said.

Published At:
