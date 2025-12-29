AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) denounced the crimes committed against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh on Sunday, stating that Islam forbids the killing of any innocent person and that those who commit such crimes in the name of their faith should abstain.



At the annual conference of the AISPLB, which was held at the Bara Imambara here, the condemnation took place. Ulema and Muslim scholars from Bangladesh, Nepal, and other Indian states attended.