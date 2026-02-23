Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has banned former fast bowler Manjurul Islam after an inquiry upheld misconduct allegations made by former captain Jahanara Alam

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Upholding Jahanara Alam Allegations
Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Upholding Jahanara Alam Allegations Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bangladesh Cricket Board has banned former fast bowler Manjurul Islam after an inquiry found misconduct following a complaint by former captain Jahanara Alam

  • The panel examined four allegations, dismissing two and upholding two, with further action possible

  • The BCB also approved the inaugural Women’s Bangladesh Premier League schedule and extended Gazi Ashraf Hossain’s tenure by a month

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has banned former fast bowler Manjurul Islam from all cricket-related activities under its jurisdiction after an independent inquiry concluded that parts of his conduct amounted to misconduct and harassment.

The action follows a formal complaint filed by former Bangladesh women’s captain Jahanara Alam, who accused Manjurul of inappropriate behaviour during the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup.

At the time, Manjurul was serving as the team’s chief selector and manager. In an interview last November, Jahanara alleged that he had asked her sexually inappropriate questions. She also claimed that two other BCB officials had behaved improperly during the same period.

In response, the BCB constituted an independent inquiry committee on November 7. The panel was chaired by Justice Tariq Ul Hakim and included Dr Naima Huq, barrister Muhammed Mustafizur Rahman Khan, barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla and BCB director Rubaba Dowla.

The committee completed its investigation on January 31, and the final report was formally handed over to BCB president Aminul Islam on February 2.

Related Content
Related Content

Following a meeting of the board of directors on Sunday, the BCB officially confirmed disciplinary action against Manjurul, who is currently working as the head coach of the China women’s team.

"Based on the findings of the Independent Inquiry Committee formed by the BCB to examine the complaint lodged by former Bangladesh women's national team captain Jahanara Alam, the board has decided to impose a ban on former national cricketer Monjurul Islam from all forms of direct or indirect employment and/or cricket-related activities under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Cricket Board," the BCB said in a statement.

"The BCB is reviewing the recommendations of the Committee and will take any additional measures deemed necessary in light of the report."

The inquiry committee’s deadline was extended multiple times over the past four months. In a statement issued on February 4, the BCB said the panel examined four specific allegations raised by Jahanara.

"Two of these allegations were not substantiated by the available evidence. With regard to the remaining two allegations, the [inquiry] committee found prima facie evidence of inappropriate conduct by the then selector and manager of the Bangladesh women's team, Md Monjurul Islam, whose contractual tenure with the BCB ended on 30 June 2025."

The statement added, "The Committee noted behaviour inconsistent with professional standards and observed that certain actions fell within the definition of misconduct and harassment under the applicable Supreme Court guidelines."

During the same period, the BCB had rejected Jahanara’s separate allegation that current Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana had physically assaulted teammates.

Amid the controversy, the board also moved ahead with key administrative matters. The BCB approved the schedule for the inaugural Women’s Bangladesh Premier League, which will be held from April 4 to 14, 2026, across venues in Dhaka and Chattogram.

In addition, the board extended the tenure of national selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain by one month to maintain continuity while the search for his successor continues.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  2. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Snap India’s 12-Game Unbeaten Streak In Super 8s Clash

  3. IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs To Shake Up Semifinal Race

  4. MS Dhoni Confirms Availability For IPL 2026, But With A Catch - Find Out Here

  5. India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Love In The Time Of Heterofatalism: Polyamory In Queer Relationships

  5. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  2. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71