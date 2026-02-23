Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has banned former fast bowler Manjurul Islam after an inquiry found misconduct following a complaint by former captain Jahanara Alam
The panel examined four allegations, dismissing two and upholding two, with further action possible
The BCB also approved the inaugural Women’s Bangladesh Premier League schedule and extended Gazi Ashraf Hossain’s tenure by a month
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has banned former fast bowler Manjurul Islam from all cricket-related activities under its jurisdiction after an independent inquiry concluded that parts of his conduct amounted to misconduct and harassment.
The action follows a formal complaint filed by former Bangladesh women’s captain Jahanara Alam, who accused Manjurul of inappropriate behaviour during the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup.
At the time, Manjurul was serving as the team’s chief selector and manager. In an interview last November, Jahanara alleged that he had asked her sexually inappropriate questions. She also claimed that two other BCB officials had behaved improperly during the same period.
In response, the BCB constituted an independent inquiry committee on November 7. The panel was chaired by Justice Tariq Ul Hakim and included Dr Naima Huq, barrister Muhammed Mustafizur Rahman Khan, barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla and BCB director Rubaba Dowla.
The committee completed its investigation on January 31, and the final report was formally handed over to BCB president Aminul Islam on February 2.
Following a meeting of the board of directors on Sunday, the BCB officially confirmed disciplinary action against Manjurul, who is currently working as the head coach of the China women’s team.
"Based on the findings of the Independent Inquiry Committee formed by the BCB to examine the complaint lodged by former Bangladesh women's national team captain Jahanara Alam, the board has decided to impose a ban on former national cricketer Monjurul Islam from all forms of direct or indirect employment and/or cricket-related activities under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Cricket Board," the BCB said in a statement.
"The BCB is reviewing the recommendations of the Committee and will take any additional measures deemed necessary in light of the report."
The inquiry committee’s deadline was extended multiple times over the past four months. In a statement issued on February 4, the BCB said the panel examined four specific allegations raised by Jahanara.
"Two of these allegations were not substantiated by the available evidence. With regard to the remaining two allegations, the [inquiry] committee found prima facie evidence of inappropriate conduct by the then selector and manager of the Bangladesh women's team, Md Monjurul Islam, whose contractual tenure with the BCB ended on 30 June 2025."
The statement added, "The Committee noted behaviour inconsistent with professional standards and observed that certain actions fell within the definition of misconduct and harassment under the applicable Supreme Court guidelines."
During the same period, the BCB had rejected Jahanara’s separate allegation that current Bangladesh women’s captain Nigar Sultana had physically assaulted teammates.
Amid the controversy, the board also moved ahead with key administrative matters. The BCB approved the schedule for the inaugural Women’s Bangladesh Premier League, which will be held from April 4 to 14, 2026, across venues in Dhaka and Chattogram.
In addition, the board extended the tenure of national selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain by one month to maintain continuity while the search for his successor continues.