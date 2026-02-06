Bangladesh Launches New T20 League Following World Cup Ouster – See Details

BCB announce the launch of the Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup
The three-team T20 tournament begins on February 5 in Dhaka
Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Akbar Ali will captain Dhumketu XI, Durbar XI and Duronto XI respectively
With Bangladesh removed from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has filled that gap by launching a new domestic short-format tournament – the Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup.
The three-team T20 competition will begin on February 5 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, and has been accorded T20 status by the BCB. The competition has a total prize money and fees of BDT 2.5 crore (approximately INR 1.86 crore).
The goal of this new tournament will be to keep their top players active following the national team’s enforced absence from the global competition, which begins on February 7.
Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup Details
The Odommo Bangladesh T20 Cup will feature three sides: Dhumketu XI, captained by Litton Das; Durbar XI, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto; and Duronto XI, captained by Akbar Ali.
Each team will play the others once in a round-robin format. The league matches are scheduled on February 5, 6, and 7. The top two teams on the points table will qualify for the final on February 9.
This tournament will see the introduction of the impact player rule, marking its first use in an official match in Bangladesh. The captains can substitute a player from the starting XI at any stage of the game with another player selected from a list announced at the toss.
Bangladesh’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup came after the country’s interim government denied the national team permission to travel to India.
Following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League, based on a BCCI directive, Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said that the national team would not tour India, citing security issues.
Their request to shift their World Cup games to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC. As no compromise could be reached, the world body named Scotland as Bangladesh’s replacement for the tournament.
Pakistan later announced a boycott of their T20 World Cup group-stage match against India, citing solidarity with Bangladesh.