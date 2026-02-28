T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan And Fakhar Zaman Script Record 176-Run Stand During PAK Vs SL Super 8 Clash

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman register a record 176-run partnership, the highest in T20 World Cup history, powering Pakistan to a dominant total against Sri Lanka

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan And Fakhar Zaman Script Record 176-Run Stand
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, left, and batting partner Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
  • Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman recorded a 176-run stand, the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history

  • Fakhar scored 84, while Farhan smashed a match-defining century

  • Pakistan posted 214/3, strengthening their semifinal qualification hopes

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman scripted history during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka in Pallekele, registering the highest opening partnership in men’s T20 World Cup history. The pair delivered a commanding performance in a must-win encounter, putting Pakistan in complete control after being asked to bat first.

Under intense qualification pressure, the Pakistani openers responded with fearless intent from the outset. Farhan and Fakhar combined aggression with smart strike rotation, steadily dismantling the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Their stand surpassed the previous record held by New Zealand’s Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who had added an unbeaten 175 earlier in the same tournament against UAE.

Highest partnerships in T20 WC (any wicket)

176 - Sahibzada Farhan & Fakhar Zman (PAK) vs SL, Pallekele, 2026*

175* - Tim Seifert & Finn Allen (NZ) vs UAE, Chennai, 2026

170* - Jos Buttler & Alex Hales (ENG) vs IND, Adelaide, 2022

168 - Quinton de Kock & Rilee Rossouw (SA) vs BAN, Sydney, 2022

166 - Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs WI, Barbados, 2010

154 - Ibrahim Zadran & Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) vs UGA, Providence 2024

Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman break all-time T20 World Cup partnership record

The historic partnership reached 176 runs, setting a new benchmark for the highest stand in T20 World Cup history before it was finally broken in the 16th over. Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a brilliant 84 off 45 balls, bowled by Dushmantha Chameera, bringing an end to one of Pakistan’s most dominant opening efforts in ICC tournament history.

Farhan, however, carried on and completed a magnificent century, anchoring the innings while maintaining attacking momentum throughout. The duo had earlier raced to 64 runs in the PowerPlay, laying the perfect platform. Their ability to accelerate through middle overs without losing wickets proved decisive, especially in a game where Pakistan required a massive total to boost their net run rate.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: First innings report

Pakistan finished their innings at a commanding 214/3 in 20 overs, largely built on the historic opening stand. Farhan remained the standout performer, scoring 100 runs, while Fakhar’s aggressive 84 ensured Pakistan crossed the 200-run mark comfortably. After the opening breakthrough, the middle order capitalised on the platform, adding quick runs in the final overs.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers struggled for control, with Chameera emerging as the lone bright spot after breaking the partnership. However, the damage had already been done as Pakistan maintained a scoring rate above ten runs per over for most of the innings.

Published At:
