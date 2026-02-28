T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan And Fakhar Zaman Script Record 176-Run Stand During PAK Vs SL Super 8 Clash

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, left, and batting partner Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, left, and batting partner Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)