Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live In India? Check Head-To-Head

Manchester City trails by just five points (56) but possesses a crucial game in hand. With City consistently lurking, Arsenal cannot afford a single slip up in their pursuit of a first league title in 22 years

  • Arsenal welcome Chelsea for a London derby at the Emirates Stadium

  • The Gunners are 5 points ahead of Manchester City in the PL table

  • Chelsea are 5th and are fighting for a Champions League spot

The Emirates Stadium prepares for a massive London derby this Sunday, March 1, as Premier League leaders Arsenal hosts Chelsea in a match with massive implications at both ends of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sits atop the Premier League with 61 points, fresh from a dominant 4-1 victory over rivals Tottenham. However, the pressure is immense.

Manchester City trails by just five points (56) but possesses a crucial game in hand. With City consistently lurking, Arsenal cannot afford a single slip up in their pursuit of a first league title in 22 years.

While Arsenal fights for the crown, Chelsea arrives in North London sitting 5th with 45 points. Under manager Liam Rosenior, the Blues are locked in a fierce battle for Champions League qualification, currently level with Liverpool and just three points behind Manchester United.

Arsenal is unbeaten in their last ten meetings against Chelsea, but the Blues are desperate to snap that streak to ignite their top-four hopes. For the Gunners, this won't be just another derby, it will be a must-win hurdle to stay ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Check Head-To-Head Stats

Total matches: 67

Arsenal wins: 27

Chelsea wins: 20

Draws: 20

Arsenal goals: 95

Chelsea goals: 87

Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Live Streaming Info

Arsenal Vs Chelsea can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

