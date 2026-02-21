Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Chelsea Target Top 4; Aston Villa, Brentford In Action

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Follow the play-by-play updates from the three Premier League matches – Aston Villa vs Leeds United, Brentford vs Brighton, Chelsea vs Burnley – on February 21, 2026

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Saturday Goal Rush fixtures on Saturday, February 21, 2026. We will cover three exciting matches on this blog – Aston Villa vs Leeds United, Brentford vs Brighton, and Chelsea vs Burnley. Chelsea will host relegation strugglers Burnley at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are chasing a top-four spot but were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United last time out, and will look to regroup tonight. Meanwhile, high-flying Aston Villa will look to keep their fading title charge alive as they host Leeds at Villa Park, with Unai Emery’s side eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Surprise package Brentford, who are in seventh place and just four points off the European places, will aim for maximum points against an out-of-form Brighton side. Follow the play-by-play updates from the AVL vs LEE, BRE vs BHA, and CHE vs BUR football matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the three Saturday Goal Rush fixtures in the Premier League. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

