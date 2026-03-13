India 0-0 Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Women In Blue Start Well In Hyderabad

India players during the last FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match against Wales. | Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-final between India and Italy at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad, on Friday, March 13, 2026. India have already secured their place at the World Cup later this year in Belgium and the Netherlands, but now aim to win the Qualifiers title in front of their home crowd. India topped Pool B with seven points from three matches, finishing ahead of Scotland on goal difference. Italy, meanwhile, finished second in Pool A and qualified for the semi‑finals, relying heavily on captain Federica Carta, their leading scorer. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Italy women’s hockey match right here.

13 Mar 2026, 08:02:42 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q2 Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA Maria Lunghi takes the pushback to get the second quarter underway. Italy are on the front foot again, pushing deep into the Indian half. No compelling attack mounted by the Women in Blue still.

13 Mar 2026, 08:00:36 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 Ends | IND 0-0 ITA After a bright start by India, Italy have regained their foothold in the contest and have been the better side by some distance against the tournament favourites. Sjoerd Marijne with lots to talk about with his players.

13 Mar 2026, 07:56:03 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 11' | IND 0-0 ITA A long pass from Pessins is millimetres away from getting a deflection off the stick of Di Paola, with the Indian defence caught unawares. Bichu Devi was courages in letting the shot go behind. Italy head coach Massimo Lanzano thought that was going in!

13 Mar 2026, 07:50:50 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 6' | IND 0-0 ITA First shot on goal of the match, and it comes from Italy. Brea hits a vicious looking backhander that clatters against Bichu Devi's blockers and ricochetes out. Positive stuff from the visitors, who have been under immense pressure from the start.

13 Mar 2026, 07:47:40 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 3' | IND 0-0 ITA Pessine catches Vaishnavi Phalke on her ankle with the hockey stick, resulting in the Indian youngster going down in pain. Possibly rolled her ankle. She is helped up to her feet by her teammates and goes to the sidelines. Unfortunate for India if she can't continue.

13 Mar 2026, 07:44:36 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA The hooter goes, and we have pushback in tonight's semi-final in Hyderabad. India in their all-white are on the attack, making a couple of circle entries within the first minute. High energy build up from the hosts so far.

13 Mar 2026, 07:10:48 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final between India and Italy will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

13 Mar 2026, 06:26:59 pm IST India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Match Details Fixture: India Women vs Italy Women

Series: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026

Venue: GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST