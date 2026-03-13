India 0-0 Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Women In Blue Start Well In Hyderabad

India vs Italy Live Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Semi-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs ITA women’s hockey match in Hyderabad on March 13, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India vs Italy live score FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-final
India players during the last FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers match against Wales. | Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 semi-final between India and Italy at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad, on Friday, March 13, 2026. India have already secured their place at the World Cup later this year in Belgium and the Netherlands, but now aim to win the Qualifiers title in front of their home crowd. India topped Pool B with seven points from three matches, finishing ahead of Scotland on goal difference. Italy, meanwhile, finished second in Pool A and qualified for the semi‑finals, relying heavily on captain Federica Carta, their leading scorer. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Italy women’s hockey match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q2 Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA

Maria Lunghi takes the pushback to get the second quarter underway. Italy are on the front foot again, pushing deep into the Indian half. No compelling attack mounted by the Women in Blue still.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 Ends | IND 0-0 ITA

After a bright start by India, Italy have regained their foothold in the contest and have been the better side by some distance against the tournament favourites. Sjoerd Marijne with lots to talk about with his players.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 11' | IND 0-0 ITA

A long pass from Pessins is millimetres away from getting a deflection off the stick of Di Paola, with the Indian defence caught unawares. Bichu Devi was courages in letting the shot go behind. Italy head coach Massimo Lanzano thought that was going in!

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 6' | IND 0-0 ITA

First shot on goal of the match, and it comes from Italy. Brea hits a vicious looking backhander that clatters against Bichu Devi's blockers and ricochetes out. Positive stuff from the visitors, who have been under immense pressure from the start.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 3' | IND 0-0 ITA

Pessine catches Vaishnavi Phalke on her ankle with the hockey stick, resulting in the Indian youngster going down in pain. Possibly rolled her ankle. She is helped up to her feet by her teammates and goes to the sidelines. Unfortunate for India if she can't continue.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA

The hooter goes, and we have pushback in tonight's semi-final in Hyderabad. India in their all-white are on the attack, making a couple of circle entries within the first minute. High energy build up from the hosts so far.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final between India and Italy will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: India Playing XI

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Match Details

  • Fixture: India Women vs Italy Women

  • Series: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026

  • Venue: GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad

  • Date: Friday, March 13, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Welcome!

Good evening, hockey fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers semi-final match against Italy. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Match Paused As Hailstorm Arrives At Dhaka; BAN 27/3 (6.3)

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 12, 2026

  2. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  3. 'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

  4. A Mother Who Never Returned: 33 Years On,  Mumbai Blast Survivor Still Waits for Justice

  5. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

  5. The Paradox Of Intervention: War And Politics In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Conan O’Brien Reveals Late Rob Reiner Will Receive A ‘Very Powerful’ Tribute At The 98th Academy Awards

  2. SunRisers Hyderabad Boycott Row: Kavya Maran Becomes A Target After Abrar Ahmed's Hundred Deal - A Timeline

  3. Santy Sharma Steps In To Defend Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Controversy, Says Hip-Hop Culture Is Misunderstood In India

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Overseas Even Before Pre-Sales In India

  5. Raajneeti 2 In The Works: Prakash Jha Confirms Sequel Inspired By The Mahabharata

  6. Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari Headline Imtiaz Ali's Film On 'Love And Longing'

  7. Manipur Hills on Edge After Two Kuki Men Found Dead Near Thawai Village

  8. Made In Korea Review | Priyanka Mohan’s Cross-Cultural Venture Turns A Sound Premise Into A Fairytale Detour