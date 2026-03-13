India 0-0 Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Women In Blue Start Well In Hyderabad

India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q2 Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA
Maria Lunghi takes the pushback to get the second quarter underway. Italy are on the front foot again, pushing deep into the Indian half. No compelling attack mounted by the Women in Blue still.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 Ends | IND 0-0 ITA
After a bright start by India, Italy have regained their foothold in the contest and have been the better side by some distance against the tournament favourites. Sjoerd Marijne with lots to talk about with his players.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 11' | IND 0-0 ITA
A long pass from Pessins is millimetres away from getting a deflection off the stick of Di Paola, with the Indian defence caught unawares. Bichu Devi was courages in letting the shot go behind. Italy head coach Massimo Lanzano thought that was going in!
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 6' | IND 0-0 ITA
First shot on goal of the match, and it comes from Italy. Brea hits a vicious looking backhander that clatters against Bichu Devi's blockers and ricochetes out. Positive stuff from the visitors, who have been under immense pressure from the start.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Q1 3' | IND 0-0 ITA
Pessine catches Vaishnavi Phalke on her ankle with the hockey stick, resulting in the Indian youngster going down in pain. Possibly rolled her ankle. She is helped up to her feet by her teammates and goes to the sidelines. Unfortunate for India if she can't continue.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Pushback | IND 0-0 ITA
The hooter goes, and we have pushback in tonight's semi-final in Hyderabad. India in their all-white are on the attack, making a couple of circle entries within the first minute. High energy build up from the hosts so far.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final between India and Italy will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcast will take place on the Star Sports Khel TV channel.
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: India Playing XI
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Match Details
Fixture: India Women vs Italy Women
Series: FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026
Venue: GMC Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad
Date: Friday, March 13, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
India vs Italy LIVE Score, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Semi-Final: Welcome!
Good evening, hockey fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s Women’s Hockey World Cup Qualifiers semi-final match against Italy. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.